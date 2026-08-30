5 Old Devices That Refuse To Go Extinct

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Technology is constantly evolving. Every minute of every day, someone is working to improve some piece of technology somewhere, but sometimes old tech ends up being perfect. Civilization has reached a point in time where smartphones are literal supercomputers that can do just about anything. Want to take a picture? Smartphone. Want to listen to any song you can think of? Smartphone. Need to call someone? Smartphone. And the list goes on.

Some pieces of tech are so good they refuse to go away. Okay, that's a bit of a personification because the technology doesn't "choose" anything — not until AI achieves superintelligence, at least — it's the people, the users, choosing to stick with old tech. A record player, for example, is outdated, but it hasn't gone anywhere. Vinyl collectors still genuinely prefer the sound of a record over anything else. Old flip phones are making a huge comeback, as Millennials are feeling nostalgic for their childhood and Gen Z is looking for a break from all the distractions the supercomputer in their pocket brings. There's no telling which invention will be able to survive the test of time.