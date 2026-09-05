5 Essential Gadgets For Every DVD & Blu-Ray Collector

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There's never been a better time to maintain a DVD and Blu-Ray collection, as evidenced by Sony recently delisting more than 550 movies from its customers' digital libraries. In other words, there's no better way to guarantee media ownership than to have a disc in your hands. And unlike digital libraries that can disappear at a moment's notice, the expected lifespan of your Blu-ray and DVD collection can exceed your own lifetime when properly managed. So, whether you're a long-time movie collector or a newcomer who's just getting into physical media, you should be proud of what you've amassed.

And you should take advantage of essential gadgets, like disc writers and portable players, that will help you enjoy that collection to the fullest. We compiled a list of five must-have products that deserve a place in any cinephile's home. These gadgets can enhance your enjoyment of home cinema and help preserve your collection for years to come. If you're just getting serious about collecting DVDs and Blu-rays for the first time, consider this a starting point that will set you up for success as a lifelong film lover. A full explanation of how we selected these products is included at the end of this article.