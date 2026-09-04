10 Things That Are Ruining Your Sound Quality On Spotify

In 2025, Spotify added lossless streaming for Premium users, allowing those with the right audio gear to enjoy the best quality audio currently available to consumers. However, just because Spotify can sound amazing doesn't mean that what you're hearing at the moment is the best the service can offer.

By default, Spotify is set up rather conservatively. This saves you (and Spotify) quite a bit on bandwidth, but it might not be what you want when it comes to enjoying your music. It's not just the settings and behavior of Spotify itself that can be a problem, though. Sometimes, external hardware or software interacts with Spotify in such a way that your audio quality is affected. If you've never heard what Spotify is supposed to sound like with the quality turned up, you might not even know that something's wrong.

To ensure you're getting the audio quality you're paying for, we've gathered the most common reasons Spotify might be sounding muddier than you'd like. Take care of these areas, and your streaming content will sound as good as it possibly can.