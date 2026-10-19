5 Ugreen Travel Gadgets Worth Adding To Your Long-Haul Flight Kit
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Long-haul flights can be as tiresome and boring as they are exciting. Spending hours on a flight and at airports requires preparation to ensure you not only have fun during travel but also arrive at your destination with your phones and other devices topped up. This includes creating the perfect flight kit with tech gadgets like a long-lasting, TSA-approved power bank, a good set of noise-canceling headphones, an international travel adapter, and even tracking tags for peace of mind about the security of your prized possessions during your trip.
Luckily, you can find all these essential travel gadgets in one place: Ugreen. The popular consumer electronics brand sells a wide variety of charging accessories, as well as audio equipment and location trackers. That said, because it has a large library of products, it can be slightly confusing to know which ones to pick before you catch your next flight.
But we're here to help you. We've used our experience testing and comparing tech accessories to identify the top five Ugreen gadgets worth adding to your long-haul flight kit. These include a 20,000 mAh fast-charging wired power bank, a 10,000 mAh wireless power bank, a pair of over-ear headphones, and Ugreen's AirTag-like tracker tags. Even better, they're all budget-friendly and easily available on Amazon.
Ugreen Nexode 20,000 mAh power bank
The Ugreen Nexode 20,000 mAh power bank is an ideal option for long-haul flights, even those that include long layovers. Its massive battery capacity means you can charge your devices multiple times before the power bank itself needs a recharge. According to Ugreen itself, the power bank can top up the iPhone 16 Pro 3.7 times, the Galaxy S25 Ultra three times, and even heavier-duty tech gadgets like the iPad Pro and MacBook Air more than once. At the time of writing, this budget-friendly power bank is available on Amazon for just $59.99, with a very strong 4.4-star rating after more than 5,500 reviews.
Another big selling point of this Ugreen power bank is its charging speed. It can deliver power at 100 W through its main USB-C outlet, which can juice up nearly any phone from 0% to 50% in less than half an hour. It also comes with a USB-C cable capable of supporting 100 W fast charging, so you don't have to spend extra. It's also got two other outlets: another USB-C with a 30 W output and one USB-A port with 22.5 W max output. In total, you can simultaneously charge three devices. Just note that in that case, the main USB-C port caps out at 65 W, which is still plenty fast.
Users also like how lightweight and compact this power bank is. It measures 5.47 by 3.23 by 1.02 inches and weighs just 0.925 pounds. One reviewer said, "it fits comfortably in a backpack and will charge multiple devices quickly." Lastly, we also like that the power bank itself charges quickly. It can charge at 65 W, going from nil to full in around two hours, according to Ugreen.
Ugreen HiTune Max5c wireless over ear headphones
Although Ugreen is popular for its battery packs, docks, chargers, and other related accessories, it's also got a healthy lineup of headphones and earbuds. And the Ugreen HiTune Max5c wireless over ear headphones are a particularly great gadget for frequent flyers, thanks mainly to their value for money. They're priced at just $35.99 on Amazon, where they enjoy a solid 4.4-star rating after more than 2,200 reviews. According to expert hands-on testing at Hi-Tech.UA, their "sound is exactly at the level of models twice as expensive," while one everyday reviewer said that they're "similar quality to headphones that cost over $200."
They rock a 40 mm dynamic driver and offer punchy bass and surprisingly crisp highs. They're also certified to support Hi-Res audio, thanks to LDAC decoding, which reduces audio loss and latency during wireless transmission. Moreover, these are also noise-canceling headphones. They feature adaptive ANC with multiple modes, including complete isolation — Ugreen says its AI noise-canceling chip can reduce 43 dB of noise — and a transparency mode, giving you greater control over your surroundings. They can both dampen and totally eliminate the chatter around you during flights.
They also provide a comfortable fit. They've got a thick headband, big ear cushions that are made of soft leather and are easy to rotate (90-degree internal rotation and 15-degree external rotation) and extend, and a metal frame that makes them flexible yet robust. Despite their voluminous appearance, though, they weigh just 0.58 pounds, making them easy to wear for long periods. One reviewer said, "I watched two movies on the plane back to back with no pain." Lastly, the battery life is also great, at 75 hours with ANC off and 45 hours with ANC on.
Ugreen's FineTrack Mini 2 air tracker tags
Ugreen's FineTrack Mini 2 are small tracking devices that let you monitor the live location of your precious belongings, whether it's the hand luggage you take with you in the airplane cabin or your suitcases that often become difficult to find in that crowded conveyor belt, as well as other things like your wallet and keys. A pack of four (iOS only) currently costs just $31.99 on Amazon, with a 4.4-star rating after over 500 reviews. Even better, your purchase includes a keychain attachment case for each of the four air trackers.
One of their biggest pros is that they're compatible with Apple's Find My app, so you don't have to install any third-party application. Moreover, setup is seamless and straightforward. All you have to do is open Find My and add it as an object. And if you're running iOS 17 or later, you also have the ability to share the tracker's location with others. In addition to a long battery life of 5-7 years, they're also built to be easily found in the dark, courtesy of their fluorescent design.
They have an IP68 rating, so they can withstand harsh outdoor conditions, including heavy rain. We also like their alert system, which sends notification to you in the event your item has moved a bit too far. There's also an alarm feature, which produces loud 110 dB sounds at the press of a button to help you locate the tracker when it's nearby. One reviewer remarked that they're even louder than Apple's AirTags and called them "hands down a better buy than AirTags." For context, a pack of four AirTags costs around $99 — about thrice the price of Ugreen's air trackers.
Ugreen MagFlow 10,000 mAh Qi2 wireless power bank
A wireless power bank is the perfect fit for when you want to charge your phone on the flight without having to clutter your tray space with wires. The Ugreen MagFlow 10,000 mAh Qi2 wireless power bank, then, is worth your attention. It's compatible with the latest Qi2.2 wireless charging standard and can therefore charge any iPhone from iPhone 16 onward at 25 W, which is the fastest possible wireless charging speed available in Western markets right now. That equals 0-50% on the iPhone 17 Pro Max in around 38 minutes. It can also charge an iPhone 12-15, albeit at 15 W.
Right now, it's available on Amazon for $64.99, with a 4.5-star rating after more than 2,200 reviews. It comes with 17 magnets for easy snaps and solid grip. One reviewer said, "The magnetic hold is excellent. It stays securely attached to the phone and does not slide around." It can also function as a typical wired power bank, as it has two USB-C outlets capable of delivering 30 W of power output. One of them is the integrated USB-C cable that also functions as a carrying strap.
The power bank recharges at 30 W, meaning it'll take around two hours for a full recharge. Users also like the little display it comes with. "[It] helps keep track of how much juice we have left to squeeze," as one Amazon reviewer put it. It also has light indicators to show when wireless and fast charging are on or off. Additionally, it's convenient to carry around with you on flights. That's because it weighs just 0.56 pounds and measures 4.36 by 2.72 by 0.83 inches.
Ugreen 65 W USB-C travel adapter
An international wall charger is a small but important part of your flight travel kit. It'll help you charge your devices on your trip abroad — in airports and other locations — without looking for a brand-new charger compatible with the region's wall outlet. And the Ugreen 65 W USB-C travel adapter is a particularly great choice because of its versatility. It comes with three detachable plugs: a U.S. one, a U.K. one, and an EU one, meaning it works in a total of over 150 countries. One reviewer said, "The ability to change out the plugs makes this incredibly easy to travel internationally with."
It's currently priced at just $39.99 on Amazon, where it enjoys a 4.5-star rating after more than 2,400 reviews. We like that it's just as powerful as it is versatile. It has a total of three outlets: two USB-C and one USB-A, meaning you charge three devices at once. The main USB-C outlet supports fast charging at 65 W and can even charge a MacBook Pro from 0-100% in 1.5 hours, according to Ugreen. And when you're using this USB-C outlet at the same time as any other port, it still delivers charge at 45 W.
The charger is powered by the next-gen GaN (gallium nitride) technology, which, as one reviewer put it, makes it "more efficient and generate less heat," resulting in "faster charging times and greater durability in the long run." Another benefit here is that, despite its ability to charge everything from phones and tablets to laptops and Steam Decks, it's fairly compact in size. That's because GaN takes up much less space than silicon carbon. As a result, this Ugreen charger weighs just 0.75 pounds and measures 2.56 by 2.56 by 1.28 inches.
How we selected these Ugreen travel gadgets
The topmost factor we considered while looking for Ugreen gadgets for this guide was picking products that are not only flight-friendly but also offer real utility during long flights and travel. But we didn't want to restrict ourselves to just Ugreen's charging-related items, since it also sells a healthy variety of other accessories. We flipped through its website and selected products from multiple segments, including wired and wireless power banks, headphones, luggage trackers, and even an international adapter to make your life easier abroad.
Once we decided on the categories we wanted to include, it was time to pick the exact models to recommend. To do so, we first looked at their specs and features to determine whether they'd hold up during long flights. Second, and most importantly, we looked at their reviews and ratings on platforms such as Amazon to see what real-world users have to say about them. We only picked those with high ratings and a slew of positive reviews.
We were also particular about the cost of the items we were including. Everything in this guide is budget-friendly, with the majority priced under $40. Lastly, all our picks are available on Amazon, so you can enjoy easy and quick shipping, as well as hassle-free returns should you need them.