From Foldable Phones To OLED TVs, 10 Expensive Gadgets Actually Worth The Price
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While there are times when it's recommended to buy budget-friendly devices, there are also instances when it's fine to splurge a bit. You should consider spending heavily on some features and technologies that are greatly beneficial for you, but you should be warned that just because a gadget carries a premium price doesn't automatically mean that it's an excellent purchase.
For this article, we've rounded up 10 expensive gadgets worth the price. The list includes a professional-level tablet, a flagship foldable smartphone, a 65-inch OLED TV, and a multi-functional smart home gym. There are more affordable options, but you won't regret purchasing these more costly devices.
All of the gadgets that we'll feature here are available on either Amazon or Best Buy, for accessibility to most shoppers. To support our claims that they're worth buying, we only selected products that have secured solid ratings after a substantial number of reviews from shoppers and have received recommendations from trustworthy websites.
Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar
There are budget soundbars under $100 that you can buy, but their sound quality and features won't compare to premium models like the Sonos Arc Ultra. The device is typically listed for $1,099 on Amazon, where it has earned an average score of 4.5 stars from almost 800 ratings, and Business Insider said it can deliver audio that makes your room sound like it's filled with speakers. This is possible through the brand's Sound Motion technology, combined with support for spatial audio and Dolby Atmos.
Amazon customers admit this Sonos soundbar is expensive, but they cite several reasons it's worth it. Among them are its quick setup through the Sonos app, with the entire process taking just minutes; crystal-clear dialogue; and the flexibility to pair several Sonos devices so they work together as a whole-home entertainment system. You can control the soundbar in multiple ways, including your TV's remote, the Sonos app, its touch controls, and voice commands through Sonos Voice Control or Amazon's Alexa. The device can also stream music wirelessly via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, or Spotify Connect.
KitchenAid KF6 espresso machine
A regular coffee maker gets you your cup of joe every morning, but premium devices like the KitchenAid KF6 do so much more. For $1,199 on Amazon, this espresso machine offers 15 drink options through its touchscreen. The retailer's customers confirm that with one touch, you'll get the beverage that you choose. Shoppers said that unlike other espresso machines, you won't have to manually measure and grind your beans, or move handles and levels with this model. As long as your beans are loaded and the water and milk tanks are filled, your coffee will be done in just about 30 seconds, instead of several minutes. That's enough for the device to earn an average score of 4.1 stars on the platform after almost 200 ratings.
A review by Coffeeness highlighted this KitchenAid espresso machine's user interface as intuitive. Not only does it simplify making different kinds of coffee drinks, but it also guides you through cleaning the different parts of the gadget when needed. Coffeeness also mentioned that you can create profiles on the KitchenAid KF6, which saves everyone's drink preferences so there's even less tinkering when making coffee during the morning rush. Amazon shoppers said the machine's output is consistent, and it runs quietly, so it won't add to the chaos when everybody's starting their day.
Anker Eufy Omni E35 robot vacuum and mop
For a home with pets, cheap robot vacuums might not reliably pick up the fur and dirt your dogs or cats inevitably leave on your floors and carpets. You'll need to spend on a more powerful model with smarter features like the Anker Eufy Omni E35, available on Amazon for $1,299.99 ($799.99 at the time of writing). It's a robot vacuum with 35,000 Pa of suction and a tangle-free brush roller design, which Amazon's customers said make it perfect for tackling pet hair. It's also a robot mop that won't leave behind any residue or damp areas, according to Popular Mechanics. The gadget also traps most allergens and small particles and cleans its roller mop eight times per second to prevent bacterial growth.
The Anker Eufy Omni robot vacuum and mop lineup has received an average score of 4.4 stars on Amazon after nearly 59,700 ratings, and shoppers also repeatedly praise this model for quiet operation. Reviewed added that it was a historic first in asthma and allergy certification, and that it smoothly transitions between different types of floors. Once you set up its schedule in the Eufy app, it won't require much attention from you aside from cleaning out its self-emptying dock and refilling the water tank for its mopping function.
Hisense M2 Pro projector
Among the biggest disadvantages of buying a budget projector are inadequate brightness and lackluster colors. If you're willing to invest in avoiding these issues, you can check out the Hisense M2 Pro for $1,299.99 on Amazon. It's a triple-laser 4K projector with a brightness rating of 1,300 ANSI lumens, and it's also portable so that you'll be able to easily set it up anywhere inside or even outside the house. Plenty of the retailer's shoppers appreciate that you can carry the device from room to room, and it will detect the surface that you're using as the screen and automatically make adjustments for the optimum viewing experience.
The brightness of this Hisense projector is sufficient for daytime viewing, according to Mashable, which also noted in its review that the gadget is great for gaming because of its 240Hz refresh rate and 12-millisecond input lag. Mashable also highlighted options for getting content to play on the projector, including using its built-in Vidaa OS for streaming apps, plugging in a streaming stick if you prefer another operating system, or inserting a USB-A thumb drive filled with movies or shows. Many Amazon shoppers are content with the built-in OS because it's simple to use, which contributes to the projector's average score of 4.7 stars from more than 100 ratings.
Apple iPad Pro M5 (13-inch)
The Apple iPad Pro M5 (13-inch) starts at a typical list price of $1,499 for the Wi-Fi, 256GB version, so it's not a tablet casual users would want. CNET agrees, claiming that with iPadOS 26 that ships with the device, it can instead work as a computer alternative to justify its price. Testing revealed that the iPad Pro M5 further pushes the limits of the tablet as it's 10% faster than the iPad Pro M4, making multitasking between several apps seamless, according to CNET. With the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, and with iPadOS 27 improvements, this gadget becomes an even more versatile productivity machine.
Among Amazon customers, who have given this iPad an average score of 4.7 stars following more than 800 ratings, there's plenty of positive feedback on the tablet's Ultra Retina XDR touchscreen. Shoppers described it as "stunning" and "breathtaking" because of its vivid colors and sharp images, making it perfect for editing multimedia content and watching streaming shows during downtime. They added that its performance is fast and smooth, making it an excellent gadget for using Apple Intelligence.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 (512GB)
If you want to enjoy features exclusive to foldable phones, you should be ready to pay a hefty amount because they don't come cheap. If you're looking for a brand with several generations of the device under its belt, consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. You can get its 512GB model unlocked for $2,099.99 from Best Buy, where it has earned an impressive average score of 4.9 stars following over 100 ratings. The retailer's shoppers said that the gadget offers extremely smooth performance, thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and 12GB of RAM.
In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review, we clarified that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is the successor of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This device is an entirely new design that's shorter and wider, like a passport, and Best Buy customers said that it's the perfect size for a foldable smartphone. Android Central described it as "the ultimate foldable form factor" because it makes the gadget feel like a phone when it's closed, and you're using the 5.5-inch outer screen, and a tablet when it's open to the 7.6-inch inner screen. Best Buy shoppers said they enjoy multitasking with two apps open at the same time on the larger display, though Android Central pointed out you can have three apps open, with one app on one side and two on the other.
Segway Navimow X430 robot lawn mower
Among home robots that can solve everyday problems, robot lawn mowers tackle one of the most dreaded household chores. This is why they're pretty expensive, but you're sure you'll get great value from models like the Segway Navimow X430. The machine takes some time to set up, but it works perfectly afterward with its auto-mapping mode to scan your yard, according to How-To Geek. The map that the device creates is accurate, and it's capable of handling steep slopes and narrow corridors, according to customers on Amazon, where the robot lawn mower is available for $2,499.
Amazon shoppers have given this Segway robot lawn mower an average score of 4.4 stars after more than 100 reviews. They said that the machine has earned this high rating because of its consistent cutting and efficient mowing patterns, across all kinds of weather and even when the grass is really wet. How-To Geek admits this robot lawn mower is expensive, but says it's worth it because it operates quickly and quietly, mostly on its own, which beats pushing a traditional lawn mower in the heat of the sun.
LG 65-inch C6 OLED 4K TV
While there are cheap smart TV brands, you should go for premium names and flagship models if you want the best display for your home theater setup. The LG C6 OLED 4K TV, with its 65-inch version available at Best Buy for $2,699, is one such option. It's powered by the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3, which, according to What Hi-Fi, helps the TV create even richer and brighter images compared to its already impressive predecessor. Colors have also improved, particularly with skin tones, for video that looks more vibrant and enjoyable to watch. The LG C6 runs on LG's webOS 26, which grants access to all of the popular streaming services, so you'll never run out of content to watch on its amazing display.
Best Buy shoppers, who have given this LG OLED TV an average score of 4.8 stars after nearly 200 reviews, said that they love its sharpness and colors, especially those who previously had a less premium model. Gamers among the customers added that they're impressed by the device's gaming dashboard, which unlocks a suite of features for consoles or PCs, as well as the zero input lag from their controllers. With Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Filmmaker Mode, some shoppers said the LG C6 feels like a theater in their living room.
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro gaming laptop
You'll be able to play some mainstream games on budget-friendly laptops, but to fully enjoy the graphics of modern titles, you need a premium machine like the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i. A configuration with the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM will cost you $2,899 at Best Buy. These specs are much higher than what is recommended for "Resident Evil Requiem" and are expected to clear the recommended specs for "Grand Theft Auto VI" when it arrives on PC. It's "an easy recommendation" for smooth gaming or content creation on a 16-inch laptop, according to Back2Gaming.
This Lenovo gaming laptop has earned an average score of 4.7 stars from Best Buy customers after more than 300 reviews, with positive feedback on its bright, colorful OLED screen, elegant design, and cooling capabilities. Back2Gaming highlighted the gadget's ColdFront technology that prevents heat buildup and maintains performance even when you're playing a demanding title. Shoppers, however, added that they've also been using this laptop as a productivity machine, such as for creating 3D models and editing multimedia content, and they've been impressed with it.
Speediance Gym Monster 2 smart home gym
With an average score of 4.2 stars after more than 500 reviews on Amazon, the Speediance Gym Monster 2 is a smart home gym starting at $3,749 (currently on a steep discount at $2,809). It grants access to full-body strength training with a combination of workouts, and its motors provide digital resistance up to 220 pounds. This lets you follow your exercise routines at home without having to buy multiple machines, according to Trusted Reviews, which also highlighted its 21.5-inch touchscreen. The display is sharp and bright, and it acts as a portal to a library of guided workouts while also showing the statistics the device tracks, all available without the need to pay for a separate subscription.
Trusted Reviews said that working out with this Speediance smart home gym feels like you always have a personal trainer with you, and Amazon's customers agree. They said that the guided sessions are not just "follow-along" videos, but are actual lessons that teach the correct form and technique. You'll also have the option to create your own training plan or work out without any rigid structure, for flexibility that will be beneficial to the whole family. Shoppers also pointed out that the Speediance Gym Monster 2 works with some third-party attachments, allowing you to further customize the all-in-one machine.
How we chose these expensive gadgets
The gadgets that we've chosen for this list may be purchased on Amazon or Best Buy with retail prices of more than $1,000, though discounts from these retailers may make them more affordable than usual. They've also each received at least 100 ratings from shoppers, with a minimum score of 4.1 stars.
To further make sure that these expensive devices are worth buying, we showcased the feedback left behind by the retailers' customers, as well as insights from professional reviewers. You should expect excellence if you're going to shell out for any of these gadgets.