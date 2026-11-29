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While there are times when it's recommended to buy budget-friendly devices, there are also instances when it's fine to splurge a bit. You should consider spending heavily on some features and technologies that are greatly beneficial for you, but you should be warned that just because a gadget carries a premium price doesn't automatically mean that it's an excellent purchase.

For this article, we've rounded up 10 expensive gadgets worth the price. The list includes a professional-level tablet, a flagship foldable smartphone, a 65-inch OLED TV, and a multi-functional smart home gym. There are more affordable options, but you won't regret purchasing these more costly devices.

All of the gadgets that we'll feature here are available on either Amazon or Best Buy, for accessibility to most shoppers. To support our claims that they're worth buying, we only selected products that have secured solid ratings after a substantial number of reviews from shoppers and have received recommendations from trustworthy websites.