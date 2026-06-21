10 Walmart Gadgets Under $50 That Are Actually Worth Buying
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Walmart is a popular retailer for large purchases like TVs and laptops, especially during major shopping events like Black Friday. However, it's also an excellent source for more affordable electronic devices. We already have a roundup of Walmart gadgets under $75 that users say are worth buying, but we're going lower this time by showcasing products that cost under $50.
Whether you're looking for a Bluetooth speaker that won't break the bank or an affordable subscription-free home security camera, chances are good that you can find what you're looking for at Walmart. And, given the company is known for offering frequent discounts, you may be able to snag some of these products at prices that dip even lower than the listed MSRP.
The devices we've selected are not only relatively cheap, but they've all received more than 500 ratings from Walmart shoppers and feature average scores of 4 or greater. We also assessed customer feedback, as well as reviews from reputable websites and YouTube channels, to demonstrate that these picks truly deserve the spotlight.
O2Cool Deluxe Handheld Misting Fan
When it's so hot and humid outside that a regular handheld fan can't do enough to cool you down, the O2Cool Deluxe Handheld Misting Fan should do the trick for the affordable price of $15.99. In her product review, AlaskaGranny on YouTube demonstrated how easy it is to set up the gadget. Simply slot in a pair of AA batteries and fill up the fan from the bottom with water. Once you turn on the fan — which the reviewer claims is pretty powerful for its size — you can press the front trigger to spray mist, which provides additional refreshment on top of the breeze itself.
Walmart shoppers have collectively given this O2Cool fan an average score of 4.1 stars after almost 700 ratings, and according to many reviewers, the quality of the gadget is excellent. With its five fan speed settings, you can adjust how much it cools you down based on how hot you're feeling. Customers have pinpointed many specific scenarios in which this product came in handy for them, such as going to the zoo, hanging out at amusement parks, and even during graduation ceremonies. Really, though, this gadget can come in handy for whenever you're outside on a hot day.
Govee RGBWW Smart LED Bulbs
Smart lights are an easy smart home upgrade for beginners; they're often relatively affordable, simple to set up, and practical for just about anyone. The Govee RGBWW Smart LED Bulbs are no exception, especially on the affordability front. They're just $18.88 for a pack of two at Walmart, and once you complete the basic step of screwing the bulbs into a socket, you can easily pair them with the Govee app on your smartphone to fully customize your smart lighting.
According to Walmart customers, there are many ways you can configure the RGB lighting on these bulbs, from simple colors to unique preset scenes that establish specific atmospheres. This is a simple and fast process, as demonstrated by YouTube reviewer Ians Tech, who highlighted the smart bulb's quick response when you adjust its color settings in the app.
Once setup is complete, you'll be able to control your Govee smart bulbs remotely over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, whether you're using Govee's phone or desktop app. Amazon Alexa users will also appreciate how easy it is to set up the bulbs and enable voice commands for lighting control. You can use voice commands or the Govee app to turn bulbs on or off, adjust their brightness, change their colors, or access preset scenes. A number of Walmart shoppers are particularly fond of using Govee's Music Sync Mode with these lights. With this feature, you can enjoy light shows that synchronize with the music you're playing.
Iniu B41 Power Bank
The Iniu B41 Power Bank, available at Walmart for $19.51, is highly recommended by TechGearLab for its slim design and solid 10,000mAh capacity, which is especially impressive for its compact size. At just half an inch thick and barely more than 5 inches long, the power bank can easily slot into most bags — or even your pocket. It also weighs just 6.88 ounces, so it doesn't add much bulk to your belongings when you're on the go. Walmart shoppers have given this power bank an average score of 4.6 stars after almost 1,000 ratings in part because of its high portability.
With its two USB-A ports and one two-way USB-C port, this gadget can charge up to three devices at the same time; the USB-C port, of course, doubles as an input port for charging the power bank. In TechGearLab's testing, the Iniu B41 was able to "charge a Samsung S8 smartphone 2.3 times" on a full charge, demonstrating impressive charging efficiency that helped the gadget become designated as TechGearLab's choice for the best overall portable power bank.
If that wasn't enough, the gadget has plenty of helpful bonus features, including a built-in flashlight and a multi-layered protection system that prevents overheating and battery damage. Several Walmart shoppers also flagged the paw-shaped charging indicator light as a particularly cute and enjoyable feature.
Logitech Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo
A solid keyboard and a comfortable mouse are necessities for office productivity. The Logitech Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo, which has received an average score of 4.5 stars after more than 10,000 ratings on Walmart, is a highly-rated option on the platform. For $21.48, you get both a wireless keyboard and a wireless mouse that connect to your computer using a single USB receiver. The connection is reliable and free of latency, as reported by the retailer's customers, and the battery life on each device is surprisingly high; the keyboard batteries can last up to 36 months, while the mouse batteries can last up to 12 months.
According to a review on Varge, the spacing of the keys on this keyboard make it markedly comfortable to type on. It features a standard full-size layout that includes a number pad, plus a row of dedicated keys at the top for specific functions like adjusting volume, controlling media playback, and accessing mail. The wireless mouse is also quiet, per Walmart shoppers. They added that setting up the accessories took seconds, which Varge also confirmed. You don't need to install any drivers for them to work, making them true plug-and-play gadgets.
JLab Go Air Pop Wireless Earbuds
Believe it or not, you don't have to shell out more than $50 for this pair of reliable audiophile-worthy wireless earbuds: the JLab Go Air Pop Wireless Earbuds. They're only $29.38 at Walmart and boast an average score of 4.5 stars on the platform, which is all the more impressive given the score follows 39,000 ratings, which is by far the highest review count among all the gadgets in this roundup. Many Walmart customers have specifically commented on these buds' value for the money, stating the audio quality for the price can't be matched. Per reviewers, they're also comfortable to wear for extended periods, even at the gym.
Walmart shoppers also love the battery life on these JLab buds. They're designed to stay powered for up to eight hours on a single charge, but they can run for up to 32 hours when you consider the available power from the charging case. In its review of the JLab Go Air Pops, TechRadar highlighted the reliability of the on-ear controls, the speed at which the wireless earbuds connect to your smartphone, and the convenience of having a built-in USB-A cable on the charging case that snaps underneath the case for easy access. You can also choose between three EQ settings that you can cycle through by just triple tapping either earpiece, so if you listen to several genres, you can play with different EQ profiles to get tracks closer to sounding how you want.
Wyze Cam Pan V3 Security Camera
With smart security cameras, you can surveil your home through your smartphone and enjoy peace of mind while you're out of the house. The Wyze Cam Pan V3 Security Camera is a budget-friendly smart security option that you can get at Walmart for just $39.97. It has an average score of 4.2 stars after more than 2,900 ratings, which it's earned in part because buyers are so impressed by the wired security camera's video quality. According to reviewers, it only takes a few minutes to install and set up the camera system using the Wyze app.
This Wyze security camera not only records in HD resolution at 1080p, but it's also capable of 360-degree pan and 180-degree tilt, allowing you to look in just about every possible direction. You can adjust panning manually through the Wyze app, but you can also set the device to pan continuously. Panning and tilting are smooth and responsive, according to PCMag. The outlet describes the gadget as "seamless and reliable" for monitoring not just indoor spaces, but also outdoor areas, since it has an IP65 weatherproof rating.
The security camera also offers internal storage of up to 256GB via microSD, a built-in speaker and microphone for two-way communication, and AI-powered motion tracking with alerts sent to the app whenever it's triggered.
Turtle Beach Recon 70 Wired Gaming Headset
The Turtle Beach Recon 70 is a wired gaming headset that you can buy for $41.94 at Walmart, where it has almost 4,700 ratings and an average score of 4.3 stars. Given its price, Trusted Reviews was surprised by its loud and balanced sound, as well as its compatibility with all video game systems through its included 3.5mm jack. Walmart's customers agreed that the gaming headset outputs good, clean audio, as well as a comfortable fit. With a lightweight build and foam padding on the earcups, you likely won't mind wearing this device for extended hours-long gaming sessions.
This Turtle Beach gaming headset comes with onboard controls for volume adjustments, as well as a flip-to-mute mic. According to Trusted Reviews, the headset's mic quality is good enough that your voice will carry through clearly to your teammates in online multiplayer games. And, given this gadget is wired, you'll never have to worry about it running out of battery in the middle of a match.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Not only do streaming devices let you access streaming services on non-smart TVs, but they can also replace your smart TV's operating system if you're not pleased with it. You can even use streaming devices for uses beyond watching TV, but if you want one specifically for use with a 4K TV, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a solid choice. Roughly 16,800 Walmart shoppers have collectively rated it 4.6 stars, and they offer plenty of positive feedback about the gadget's quick and easy setup. Simply plug the gadget into your TV's HDMI port and a power source, then follow the onscreen instructions to set it up. The streaming stick will let you dive into popular streaming services, although many customers do also mention appreciating the free channels that are available on the device.
As described in our own review of the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, the Roku operating system allows you to access your apps as fast as possible. Tom's Guide also said that this gadget provides one of the simplest smart TV interfaces — which, in their books, ranks it among the best streaming sticks. The Roku Voice Remote complements this ease of use; not only does it have shortcut buttons to popular streaming services, but it can accept voice commands from users to execute functions like searching for content and adjusting volume.
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller
As an alternative to Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers, you can get the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller for $49.42 at Walmart. Although the gadget is designed to be used wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.0, it can also work over a wired connection. It features a traditional Nintendo Switch-style controller layout with particularly responsive raised buttons and durable joysticks, according to a review by Nintendo Players UK. The device also features a pair of macro buttons on the rear of the controller grips that let you program specific functions, thereby offering further customization in how you play your games.
This officially licensed PowerA controller has an average score of 4.3 stars on Walmart after more than 600 reviews. Walmart shoppers claim the device is comfortable, and its ergonomic design makes it easy to hold even during long play sessions. They also appreciate its generous battery life — the gadget can last up to 30 hours from a full charge, and it's conveniently rechargeable via USB-C. Some customers also added that the controller still works well even after being dropped a few times, making a real case for its overall durability.
JBL Go 4 Bluetooth Speaker
Available on Walmart's website for $49.95, the JBL Go 4 Bluetooth Speaker made our roundup of cool gadgets actually worth buying on a budget as a device that you can easily bring along with you wherever you go — after all, at three inches wide, it's small enough to fit in most pockets. Many Walmart customers speak to the impressive sound quality and loud volume on this speaker, which is rated to keep working for up to 7 hours on a single charge (and for a total of 9 hours with the Playtime Boost feature activated). The speaker also has excellent battery life, according to shoppers.
In addition to praising its surprising audio output, reviewers at What Hi-Fi focused on the JBL Go 4's durability. They subjected the device to bumps, drops, and splashes of water, but it remained intact and fully working; that would be because the device has an IP67 rating, meaning it's both fully dust-proof and capable of being immersed in water temporarily. With the JBL app, you'll also be able to access preset EQ settings or make your own custom EQ adjustments to match your tonal preferences. Moreover, if you buy two JBL Go 4s, you can pair both gadgets to experience stereo sound even when you're away from your at-home speaker setup.
How we chose these Walmart gadgets under $50
All gadgets chosen for this roundup are available on Walmart's website with a list price no greater than $49.99. Each item received at least 500 reviews from the platform's customers and accumulated an average score of at least 4 stars. To complement these high ratings, we highlighted the features that really make them worth buying, as well as notable commentary from both shoppers and trustworthy reviewers.