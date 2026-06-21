10 Walmart Gadgets Under $50 That Are Actually Worth Buying

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Walmart is a popular retailer for large purchases like TVs and laptops, especially during major shopping events like Black Friday. However, it's also an excellent source for more affordable electronic devices. We already have a roundup of Walmart gadgets under $75 that users say are worth buying, but we're going lower this time by showcasing products that cost under $50.

Whether you're looking for a Bluetooth speaker that won't break the bank or an affordable subscription-free home security camera, chances are good that you can find what you're looking for at Walmart. And, given the company is known for offering frequent discounts, you may be able to snag some of these products at prices that dip even lower than the listed MSRP.

The devices we've selected are not only relatively cheap, but they've all received more than 500 ratings from Walmart shoppers and feature average scores of 4 or greater. We also assessed customer feedback, as well as reviews from reputable websites and YouTube channels, to demonstrate that these picks truly deserve the spotlight.