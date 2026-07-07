7 Gadgets You Should Probably Avoid Buying From Temu

Temu doesn't have the best reputation. It's even become a mild insult to say something is the "Temu version" of something else. With the meaning being that it's the worse version that no one actually wants. The internet is full of stories of people who buy Temu products and end up with something that looks nothing like the pictures or is simply of such poor quality that it was a waste of money, despite the small price tag. That's one of the reasons we've recommended you should delete your Temu account for good.

Those unbeatable prices can be so tempting for some, though. The products look legitimate, but there's a reason Temu tech is so cheap. And it's not that the company is feeling generous. Sometimes the item may work as expected or look the same as another product for much less money. At the end of the day, buying from Temu is your choice and, of course, your money. That said, we think these gadgets are ones you should never buy off Temu — no matter how good the deal appears.