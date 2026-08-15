9 Trendy Tech Finds From Sam's Club
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The tech space is constantly evolving, so it's understandable if you're having trouble keeping up with the products that are growing in popularity. Sam's Club, however, is always updating its catalog to reflect these trends, and if you're interested in learning more, you can check out the platform's Buzzworthy Tech Items page.
For this roundup, we've featured nine of these trendy tech finds from Sam's Club. Our selections include a couple of Apple devices, some gadgets for pet owners, and a few audio accessories from dependable brands that will add to the reasons to buy your electronics from Sam's Club.
All of our choices in this article have received solid average scores from Sam's Club customers, with most of them securing at least 100 reviews from shoppers. They've also received a favorable review from a trusted website or channel. We combined each product's special features with feedback from shoppers and/or reviewers to support our recommendations for this list.
Apple iPad (11th Gen)
Ever since Apple released the first iPad in 2010, the device has never gone out of style. The Apple iPad (11th Gen), the 2025 version of the base model that's available at Sam's Club starting at $439, ensures that the most affordable version of the tablet remains the top choice for most people, according to CNN's Underscored. With the A16 chip providing a decent boost in performance from its predecessor, and the base storage doubling from 64GB to 128GB for more space for your apps and files, this is the iPad that the majority should buy if they want one, the review said.
Sam's Club shoppers appear to agree with CNN's sentiments, as they've given this iPad an average score of 4.7 stars after more than 1,100 ratings, despite the lack of Apple Intelligence. In addition to its speed and storage space, there are numerous positive comments on the brightness and color of the tablet's screen, which is an 11-inch Liquid Retina display. Customer reviews also mentioned a wide range of users for this iPad, from kids playing video games to professionals working on the gadget as a laptop alternative with the Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil (USB-C).
Logitech G923 SE racing wheel combo
The Formula 1 season is in full swing, and if you're a fan of the racing championship or you just love motorsports in general, video games are a great way of feeling the rush that your favorite drivers experience. However, instead of a traditional controller, you might want to invest in accessories like the Logitech G923 SE racing wheel combo for PlayStation or Xbox, which you can buy from Sam's Club for $349. Both versions of the package work on the PC, and they come with the Logitech G923 racing wheel, its pedals, and the Logitech Driving Force Shifter with a six-speed gearbox. The retailer's customers, who have given both models an average score of 4.7 stars after nearly 200 ratings, said that this racing wheel is great for beginners because it's easy to use and set up, but it also provides a realistic experience with its force feedback technology.
This Logitech racing wheel was released in 2020, but a review by Sim Racing Setups said that it holds up in 2026, even among its more modern peers. With support on all major platforms and compatibility with almost all racing games, the review flagged it as a gaming accessory that's still worth buying.
Petcube Play 2 + Bites 2 Lite bundle
The rising percentage of families who have pets means more people are looking for ways to stay connected with their dogs and cats when they're left at home. The Petcube Play 2 + Bites 2 Lite bundle from Sam's Club, available for $129, is a package of two devices that has a perfect score of 5.0 stars on the retailer's website, albeit with fewer than 10 ratings.
The Petcube Play 2 is an HD pet camera that offers a wide 160-degree view, night vision, and up to 8x digital zoom, so you'll always have eyes on your pets through the Petcube app. It also has two-way audio to speak to them, and a built-in laser to engage in play even when you're away. Top Dog Tips demonstrated how easy it is to use the app to check in on your pets, and to play with them using the laser.
The Petcube Bites 2 Lite is also an HD pet camera that shares several features with the Petcube Play 2, including the 160-degree lens and two-way audio. The difference is that instead of a laser, it has a versatile treat dispenser that can accommodate different treat sizes, and you can adjust how far they go, according to MakeUseOf's review.
The bundle also comes with three free months of Petcube Care, which enables cloud storage for up to 30 days of videos recorded by these pet cameras.
Apple AirTag (1st Gen)
While there are important improvements in the Apple AirTag 2, including increased tracking range and a louder speaker, the original Apple AirTag remains popular because it's still a very effective item tracker. It also helps that there are price cuts for it now, with a package of four available on Sam's Club at $62.98 instead of $79.98 for a limited time.
The AirTag has received almost 1,000 ratings from Sam's Club customers, with an average score of 4.6 stars. They've used it for a wide range of items, including keys, ATVs, luggage, and more, and they said it's easy to set up, as with all Apple devices. You'll be able to use Precision Finding if your iPhone is compatible to receive specific directions to the AirTag, but if it's beyond Bluetooth range, you can tap Apple's Find My network, which uses all iOS devices in the wild to help you find your lost item.
According to Simple Alpaca, the original AirTag is still worth buying in 2026 because of its small size, so it won't be bulky wherever you decide to attach or place it. It's also more affordable at the moment, with a price that's perfect if you just need the basic functions of a Bluetooth tracker.
Shokz OpenDots One open-ear wireless earbuds
Open-ear wireless earbuds are trending because they don't block your ear canals when worn, for a more comfortable fit and situational awareness. The Shokz OpenDots One are a great example, and they're one of our choices for the best clip-on earbuds you can buy in 2026. You can get them for $199 on Sam's Club, where they have 500 ratings and an average score of 4.4 stars.
These Shokz open-ear earbuds are secure but lightweight. According to TechRadar, they "fit like a dream," with Sam's Club shoppers agreeing that once you wear them, you forget that they're there. Customers also highlighted their excellent sound quality, and TechRadar said they provide lots of bass and high volume to counteract the possibility of too much external sound entering your ears.
You'll get up to 10 hours of use with the Shokz OpenDots One per charge, and a total of 40 hours with their sleek, compact charging case. The earbuds also have DirectPitch technology to minimize sound leakage, so people around you won't hear what you're listening to, and IP54 water resistance to protect them from sweat and rain.
Samsung S30GD monitor
With more remote work opportunities opening up for professionals, a decent PC setup at home is a necessity. You don't need to spend thousands of dollars, though, as there are budget-friendly options out there. Those who need to upgrade from an aging monitor may want to check out the Samsung S30GD. For $129 at Sam's Club, you'll get a 27-inch screen with Full HD resolution for sharp details, a 100Hz refresh rate for smooth motion, IPS panel technology for accurate colors, and compatibility with VESA mounts.
Laptop Decision, which reviewed the 24-inch version of this Samsung monitor that has all of the same features and other specifications, recommended the device for office work because it renders text well and lets you remain comfortable even after long hours looking at the display. Sam's Club customers, meanwhile, said in their comments that it delivers excellent quality for an affordable monitor, and that it's a great choice if you need a no-frills screen for your PC.
Govee Floor Lamp 2 smart lamp
While smart home gadgets enable a whole new level of convenience, some of them also offer unlimited customization potential to add personality to your living spaces. The Govee Floor Lamp 2, with an average score of 4.4 stars on Sam's Club after more than 300 ratings, is one such device that you can buy from the retailer for $119. It's designed so that its light faces the wall, and according to CNET's review, it works very well when placed in corners. The dispersed light paints your wall with your choice among millions of colors and combinations through an app that's deep but easy to use, said CNET, which added that the lighted base is a nice touch.
Sam's Club customers love the endless choices of colors and themes for this Govee smart lamp, in addition to its small footprint. It won't take up much space in your bedroom or living room, but it makes a massive impact, according to shoppers. The device also supports Matter for quick integration in your smart home setup, and it's compatible with Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple's HomeKit.
Anker Soundcore Space One Pro wireless headphones
When you're watching streaming shows during your daily commute or trying to focus on your work in a bustling office, you need noise-canceling headphones. There are many more situations when such a device will be very helpful, so if you don't own one yet, you may want to consider buying the Anker Soundcore Space One Pro from Sam's Club. Available for $149, and with an average score of 4.3 stars after almost 200 ratings, these headphones offer a premium experience at a much more affordable price compared to other options in the market, according to The Shortcut.
These Anker headphones stand out with their unique design, said Sam's Club shoppers, who also said that they're comfortable to wear and their noise-canceling capabilities are superb. The Shortcut was surprised by the sound quality, while also showcasing excellent battery life of up to 40 hours with ANC activated and up to 60 hours if the feature is turned off. The headphones can also collapse into a compact size, making them portable when you're traveling.
Sonos Move 2 smart speaker
Voice assistants are an integral part of smart home ecosystems, and the Sonos Move 2 is a premium smart speaker that comes with its own. On sale from Sam's Club for $399, down from $499 for a limited time, the gadget's Sonos Voice Control understands voice commands for various functions, but it also supports Alexa if you're more comfortable with Amazon's digital assistant. The smart speaker has a battery that's rated to last up to 24 hours on a single charge, an IP56 resistance rating against water and dust, and shock-absorbent materials to withstand drops.
In our review of the Sonos Move 2, we said that the smart speaker's audio quality is great, with booming bass, well-tuned mids, and crisp highs. TechGearLab has the same findings in its tests, describing its sound as immersive and spreading in all directions, and clear and smooth across all volume levels.
The Sonos Move 2 has an average score of 4.6 stars on the Sam's Club website, albeit with just 15 ratings so far. The limited number of customer reviews focuses on the smart speaker's versatility and high quality.
How we chose these trendy tech finds from Sam's Club
All of the products that we've gathered for this roundup may be found on the Buzzworthy Tech Items page of the Sam's Club website as of August 2026. Most of them have received at least 100 ratings from shoppers, but all of them currently carry an average score of at least 4.3 stars and have secured positive feedback from professional reviewers.
To explain our recommendations for this article, we highlighted the special features of these devices, alongside comments from customers and reviewers. We aimed to showcase why these gadgets are trending and how you'll benefit from buying them.