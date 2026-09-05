10 Desk Gadgets Under $100 That Deserve A Spot In Your Home Office
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If you're spending several hours per day in your home office, you should invest in making the space more comfortable, convenient, and productive. While big-ticket purchases like top-of-the-line desktop PCs and laptops are a given, there are also some relatively affordable desk gadgets that you can buy to upgrade your current setup.
For this article, we've selected 10 desk gadgets under $100 that deserve a spot in your home office. The list includes several computer accessories that serve specific purposes, devices that maintain cleanliness in your workspace, and even a mug that will keep your coffee warm if you need to tackle some immediate tasks first.
All of the gadgets in the roundup are available on Amazon, where they have a solid average score after at least 1,000 customer ratings. They've also received a recommendation from a professional website or channel. We've combined insights from these reviews with their standout features to show why we think they deserve a spot in your home office.
Odistar desktop vacuum cleaner
A desk covered in dust, or perhaps littered with crumbs if you're often eating while working, isn't conducive to productivity. If you have the Odistar HL-306 within reach, cleaning takes less effort so you can keep your table spotless. It's $12.99 on Amazon, where it has an average score of 4.2 stars after more than 10,400 reviews, with shoppers saying that it's surprisingly powerful for its size of just 3.1 inches by 3.1 inches by 2.9 inches. While you can't expect the gadget to have the same performance as a full-sized handheld vacuum, it should be more than enough for the usual stuff that you need to clean off your desk.
Reviewed said that the size of this Odistar desktop vacuum cleaner is perfect for keeping on your desk, so that it's always accessible when you need it without taking up too much space. It's an efficient tool, as it only takes seconds to turn it on and glide it over the surface of your table. It runs on a pair of AA batteries that can last up to 4 hours, but since you'll only be briefly using the cleaning gadget every time, it's going to take a while before you need to replace them.
Huanuo FlowLift single monitor arm
Monitor arms not only place your screen at a comfortable viewing angle, but they also free up space on your desk. Some options are expensive though, but that doesn't apply to the Huanuo HNSS6 FlowLift. For $47.99, you'll get a gadget that can hold monitors from 13 inches to 32 inches, with a weight of up to 19.8 lbs. Despite its affordable price compared to other monitor arms, it's very stable once you've set it up, according to Lo Knows, who also demonstrated how easy and fast it is to install on your desk. You'll then be able to tilt, swivel, rotate, and adjust the height of your monitor to the perfect position for you.
Amazon shoppers have given this Huanuo monitor arm an average score of 4.6 stars after almost 16,500 ratings, with a significant amount of positive feedback on its sturdiness with seemingly high-quality parts. Customers also said that this allows them to trust that the gadget won't drop their monitor. Additionally, since you won't be using the display stand any longer, you'll be able to reclaim the desk space that it was previously occupying, for less clutter in front of you while you work.
GoveeLife smart air purifier
If you're always in your home office, you have to make sure that the air quality there won't negatively affect your health. You need an air purifier, but probably not a large one. Something like the GoveeLife H7126, which covers an area of 376 square feet per hour, may be enough, and it fits in the corner of your desk. You can buy it for $49.98 on Amazon, where it currently holds an impressive average score of 4.7 stars after more than 3,800 reviews. The gadget uses a 3-in-1 filter, including a pre-filter for hair and lint, a HEPA filter for particles, and an active carbon filter for odors and harmful gas. According to TechRadar's review, you'll already notice a difference in air quality after two hours from turning on the device on its low speed.
Speaking of speeds, this GoveeLife air purifier has three speed settings that you can cycle through, along with a fourth setting for a custom mode that you can calibrate through the Govee Home app. At the lowest speed, you'll barely hear the device running, according to Amazon's customers, and even at the highest speed, it's still quiet enough that you'll be able to focus on your work. The air purifier's compatibility with Amazon's Alexa also makes it nice and convenient to use.
Trustech 2-in-1 fan and heater
If you're able to keep your home office at your ideal temperature, the better the chance is that you'll be able to focus on your work. While there are electric fans to cool you down and heaters to warm you up, a gadget that can do both will be a more useful addition to your desk. The Trustech 2-in-1 fan and heater is a solid example with an average score of 4.2 stars following almost 1,500 reviews from shoppers on Amazon, where you can purchase it for $39.99. Trent In The Sip showed the simple controls for this device in the form of a knob that you can twist to the left for low or high heat, or to the right for low or high fan speed. On either of the high settings, this gadget works very quickly in making you feel more comfortable.
This Trustech fan and heater combo may be tilted by up to 45 degrees to adjust the direction of the wind or heat. It also comes with a tip-over switch that automatically shuts down the device when it falls forward or backward, which Amazon customers appreciated as a safety feature. They also loved how the gadget replaces two devices, as a space-saving and relatively portable gadget that you can carry between your home office, living room, and bedroom if necessary.
Quntis ScreenLinear Glow monitor light bar
Proper lighting while you're looking at a monitor is essential if you want to maintain focus and prevent eye fatigue, especially if you're always working well into the night. This is why we said monitor light bars are a desk upgrade actually worth trying, and if you're interested, you can consider the Quntis ScreenLinear Glow. It's rated 4.6 stars on Amazon after more than 1,000 reviews, and you can buy it on the platform for $49.99. The monitor light bar may be installed on both flat and curved screens, with a weighted clip that ensures stability while it illuminates your desk area without creating glare on the display.
This Quntis monitor light bar offers a front light that illuminates your screen, and a back light that's directed at the wall behind it. Amazon's shoppers said that this dual light creates a comfortable workspace, even when you're doing something on your desk aside from using your computer. They added that its puck-shaped wireless remote makes the gadget much more convenient to use as you won't have to reach for it. Geekanoids previewed the controls, showing that with simple taps on the remote you can activate or deactivate the front light and back light, as well as customize the brightness and color temperature.
Logitech Lift vertical wireless mouse
They're not a singular solution, but ergonomic mice actually help reduce pain. If you're starting to feel the negative effects of using a regular mouse for extended periods daily, you might want to try a vertical mouse like the Logitech Lift. CNN's Underscored recommended the gadget for those who are having problems in their wrist, arm, or shoulder, as it keeps them in a more natural position as if you're shaking hands. With no twisting of your muscles needed to grip the vertical mouse, it reduces the pressure and keeps you comfortable. These are all excellent benefits from a computer accessory that you can buy for $79.99 on Amazon. It also has wide compatibility with the option to connect via Bluetooth or its USB receiver, and it's powered by a single AA battery.
This Logitech vertical mouse is among the top ergonomic mice for CNN's Underscored, and Amazon's shoppers also expressed their love for this gadget. Among more than 13,800 reviews, which have resulted in an average score of 4.4 stars, there were many comments on how great the mouse feels in the hand, and that it really works in minimizing discomfort from conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome. Plus, it doesn't take long before using this vertical mouse becomes second nature.
ProtoArc EK01 Plus ergonomic keyboard
After deciding to switch to an ergonomic mouse, you should also buy an ergonomic keyboard to take better care of your body. The ProtoArc EK01 Plus, which received favorable reviews from both The Gadgeteer and Amazon's shoppers, is an attractive option at $77.99. It's a full-size keyboard with a curved, split-frame design that results in reduced strain on your wrist and forearms. It also has a built-in wrist pad that makes the typing experience even more comfortable, according to The Gadgeteer.
This ProtoArc keyboard has an average score of 4.2 stars after almost 1,600 ratings from Amazon customers, who not only loved its design, but also the keys themselves. They said that the keys feel good when you press them, and they're not as loud as those that you find on mechanical keyboards. The gadget also has adjustable backlighting, a rechargeable battery, and the option to connect to your computer either through Bluetooth or its USB receiver. You can pair the keyboard with up to three devices at the same time, and you can switch between them with the press of a button.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) smart speaker
While you're busy in your home office, you wouldn't want to risk losing momentum. The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen), which you can buy for $79.99, allows access to Amazon's Alexa through voice commands, so instead of having to unlock your phone or get up from your desk to control devices or search for information, you can just ask the digital assistant to perform actions for you. This gadget is apparently great at what it does, as it holds a high average score of 4.7 stars on the retailer's website after almost 200,000 ratings. Shoppers said that Alexa responds quickly and clearly, and that the device's audio sounds fantastic when you consider its size.
Our review of the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) highlighted its ability to pair with other Amazon devices, like with the Amazon Fire TV so that it functions as a speaker while you watch shows. We also liked that it works with Eero Wi-Fi routers to expand your network, in case you're having connectivity issues in your home office. CNET, meanwhile, mentioned that with its compact size, decent sound quality, and relatively affordable price, it understands why it's one of the most popular smart speakers in the market.
Ember Mug 2 smart mug
If you've ever made a hot cup of coffee only for it to get cold because you had to focus on some unexpected tasks, then you should get the Ember Mug 2 for your home office. Starting at $89.99 on Amazon, where it has almost 20,900 ratings and an average score of 4.2 stars, this smart mug doesn't only warm up your drink, but it also maintains it at your preferred temperature. This is the gadget's key benefit, according to the retailer's customers, as every sip of your beverage will be perfect. You can set this through the Ember app, which comes with preset temperatures for different kinds of drinks, like black coffee or herbal tea, though you can also manually create your own presets, according to a review from Taste.
This Ember smart mug is very easy to set up, taking only seconds to connect to your phone via its simple and intuitive app, according to both Amazon's customers and Taste, so it's one less thing to occupy your mind while you work. The gadget's battery can last up to 80 minutes on a full charge, but it can keep your drink at the perfect temperature indefinitely if you place it on its charging coaster.
Anker MagGo 3-in-1 15W wireless charging station
Wireless charging stands reduce the clutter on your desk by eliminating the need for extra cables. If you've got an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, then the Anker A25M4 MagGo wireless charging station for $89.99 on Amazon could be a solid addition to your home office. As it utilizes Apple's MagSafe technology, your iPhone and Apple Watch will stay steady while they're charging, as noted by Adam Talks Tech. Apple devices will charge quickly on this gadget, with three cables replaced by a single power cord.
Anker wireless charging stations usually receive positive feedback and this one follows the trend. The 3-in-1 charger has an average score of 4.6 stars after more than 2,400 reviews from Amazon's customers, who said that they love how it doesn't take up much space. The shoppers added that the weighted base with non-slip material at the bottom keeps the wireless charging station in place while it holds all their expensive gadgets.
How we chose these desk gadgets
The products that are featured in this article are all available on Amazon for ease of access to most shoppers. They all have retail prices of below $100 on the platform, but there's a chance that you can get them with a discount as the retailer often rolls out price cuts.
Each device has accumulated at least 1,000 ratings from Amazon's customers, resulting in an average score of 4.2 stars or higher. They've also received a positive review from a trusted website or channel. We've gathered helpful comments from these shoppers and professional reviewers to explain our decisions to include them in this list of desk gadgets under $100 that deserve a spot in your home office.