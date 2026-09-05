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If you're spending several hours per day in your home office, you should invest in making the space more comfortable, convenient, and productive. While big-ticket purchases like top-of-the-line desktop PCs and laptops are a given, there are also some relatively affordable desk gadgets that you can buy to upgrade your current setup.

For this article, we've selected 10 desk gadgets under $100 that deserve a spot in your home office. The list includes several computer accessories that serve specific purposes, devices that maintain cleanliness in your workspace, and even a mug that will keep your coffee warm if you need to tackle some immediate tasks first.

All of the gadgets in the roundup are available on Amazon, where they have a solid average score after at least 1,000 customer ratings. They've also received a recommendation from a professional website or channel. We've combined insights from these reviews with their standout features to show why we think they deserve a spot in your home office.