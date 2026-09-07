10 Home Audio Speaker Brands, Ranked
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The world of home audio can be daunting to get into because there is just so much to consider. Even leaving aside the common audiophile myths you need to stop believing, there are a number of factors that go into a quality audio setup. The audio format, the positioning of equipment, the size of the room — even the material of the walls is relevant. And that's before we go into the details on the hardware side, with the audio player you are using, the amplifier, and the subwoofers all being crucial components. Finally, and maybe the most important of all, are the speakers.
While it is true that good speakers alone can't make up a proper home audio setup, they are arguably the most impactful component in it. The quality and sound signature of the speakers you are using will decide how good the resultant audio sounds and even what kind of music sounds best. Every brand sounds different: Some will be bass-heavy, perfect for songs with driving beats, while others will offer beautiful treble for high-pitched concert recordings.
Choosing the right speakers can thus be very difficult. Some audiophiles prize audio neutrality, seeking speakers that can reproduce the original audio as it is, with minimal distortion. Others seek the overall richness of the audio and would choose brands that sound energetic and elevate the output instead of simply reproducing it. Instead of picking a side, we have compiled a list of the best speaker brands of both types and ranked them according to where they excel while leaving the final decision up to you.
Wharfedale – best balance and best overall
When it comes to buying speakers, it is really difficult to anoint one brand the best. There are just too many factors in play, most of them subjective. Different brands will prioritize a different type of sound, making each brand sound distinctive, without directly being better. Some audiophiles might prefer a stronger bass, some might want a brighter treble, yet others might like a more detailed sound instead. Then there is the budget to consider as well — you might get the best speaker ever if you spend your entire savings on it, but is it really worth it?
All of which brings us to Wharfedale, the renowned British speaker manufacturer. British audio companies in general are known for their quality, and Wharfedale is one of the most highly regarded brands from the country. The company is known for its attention to detail, with excellent build quality and powerful sound. The best part is that its products are generally priced reasonably, giving a premium audio experience without breaking the bank. Wharfedale speakers aren't the cheapest out there by any means, but they are more modestly priced than many of their premium contenders, providing excellent value for the money.
This balanced approach is reflected in the sound profile, too, as Wharfedale speakers have great midrange, precise tweeters for the high frequencies, and dedicated drivers for a thumping bass. This results in a cohesive, balanced audio experience that excels in nearly all situations, making it the best overall speaker brand to buy.
Klipsch – best home theater
If you look at who owns Klipsch and where its speakers are made, you might end up surprised. Klipsch is another leading audio brand, and one of the few American companies that have managed to establish themselves in this British-dominated industry. The quality of its speakers is impeccable, and it is especially known for its great designs. But Klipsch speakers don't just look good — they sound great, too. The brand features particularly powerful bass drivers, giving a very punchy audio for groovy beats or heavy sound effects. When we come to the midrange, though, not everyone is happy with how they sound.
We have talked about the divide between wanting neutral audio reproduction and enhanced sound quality before. This divide shows up in the perception of Klipsch, where some listeners love it for the lively sound, but purists often consider its midrange and vocals to be too bright. To be fair, this is a question of budget, as well. The brighter tone of higher frequencies is more pronounced in cheaper Klipsch models, but the higher-end speakers do a better job of maintaining balanced tones.
And the discrepancy is mostly apparent when listening to high-frequency music, like orchestral performances. For movies with explosive sound effects or lively music, even the cheaper Klipsch speakers sound great. This makes it the best overall brand for quality home theater setups, where they can elevate the audio output to professional levels and look great with the decor too.
Focal – best detail
Audio detail is a hard thing to pin down if you are not already an audiophile. For example, it can be tough to determine which is the best audio file format between AAC and MP3 unless you have a finely trained ear. For a live performance, there are a lot of nuances and little movements that can be hard to catch. These are not the loudest sounds, but a trained ear can pick them out. These minuscule audio details can be captured by high-quality recordings as well, but you need speakers capable of actually reproducing that level of detail to hear them. And that's where Focal's speakers shine.
Focal specializes in reproducing sound to an exquisite level of detail that is hard to find in ordinary speakers. If you listen to a complex orchestral piece on Focal equipment, you will be able to pick out every overlapping instrument's voice and appreciate its richness without having the sounds meld indistinguishably. On the flip side, this also means that you will be able to spot any mistakes or imperfections just as clearly. For a poor-quality recording or an inferior file format, the Focal speakers won't do anything to present the audio in a more flattering light.
Focal isn't a brand known for its bass, either, so while you do get loudspeaker-level output, it isn't the ideal speaker for a thumping beat. But for an audiophile looking for detailed audio, this might be the best speaker brand of them all.
Bowers & Wilkins – best high-frequency
Bowers & Wilkins is one of the best-regarded audio brands in the world, and many audio enthusiasts swear by it and dream of owning the more expensive speakers the company offers. Indeed, Bowers & Wilkins is very firmly a premium audio brand, with even its cheaper models costing quite a bit more than most. It justifies the price tag with the use of unique materials for the speaker components, giving it a very special sound profile that most other brands cannot match. Its Diamond line of speakers, for example, uses actual synthetic diamonds for the tweeter domes. The reason is not just to use a premium material, but because it has actual advantages.
Normal speakers struggle to reproduce high-frequency sounds properly because the domes warp and bend at such a high rate of vibration. With materials like diamond (and platinum in somewhat cheaper versions), the dome has enough rigidity not to be distorted, producing incredibly clear high-frequency sound. This makes Bowers & Wilkins the best speaker brand for doing justice to high-treble audio.
Bowers & Wilkins speakers also look very luxurious, with quality materials used for the rest of the speaker as well, ensuring stability and better dynamics. The design itself is really interesting, with a very unusual-looking dome mounted at the top. The only issue, if we can call that, is the strong personality of the brand's audio. Bowers & Wilkins has a very distinctive sound signature that is classic to the brand's legacy, but can sound too bright to some audio purists.
Monitor Audio – best midrange
By this point, we have brought up a speaker being good at a particular frequency range multiple times. The audio produced can be roughly divided into low frequency (bass), medium frequency (midrange), and high frequency (treble). The bass region contains the heavy beats and reverberations. The treble has the high-pitched instruments and flourishes. But it is the midrange that has the bulk of the audio, from vocals to most of the music and sound effects you will hear.
All the speaker brands we have talked about so far excel in either the bass or the treble range, which is often the main draw for the audiophile crowd. But if you want a speaker that elevates the midrange, then Monitor Audio may be the brand for you. Monitor Audio's speakers produce clear, energetic sound, with a good balance between the lower and higher frequency ranges. The design can be a little minimalistic, but the workmanship is solid, and these make for great home theater speakers.
The bass output might not be the loudest, but you can invest in a complete home audio setup with these speakers as the centerpiece and then look into how to get the best audio out of your subwoofer. Some complaints of overly bright output follow Monitor Audio, as well, but unless you are an audio purist, you are unlikely to find issues with the livelier sound. For most users, this is a great brand that does justice to music and movie audio alike.
Paradigm – best clarity
For serious audiophiles, the best speaker is one that doesn't bring any embellishments or personality of its own, but reproduces clean, clear audio, perfectly matching the original source. Few speakers can live up to this expectation, as most brands impart their own studio sound, ending up feeling very different even for the same music. Paradigm is one of the few brands that strives to capture this perfection and comes close to it. A well-known Canadian brand, Paradigm is loved by audiophiles for its impeccable clarity across all price segments.
Paradigm has several patented proprietary technologies to ensure this kind of clarity, from physical innovations to enhance durability and improve fidelity to a special phase plug for high frequencies, all designed to completely eliminate distortion. The result is clean audio that accurately renders all frequency ranges without blending the sounds or muddying the voices making up the mix. The overall sound profile is also very neutral, from the lowest bass to the higher frequencies, making sure that the audio you hear is exactly how it was recorded (or at least as close as possible).
Paradigm speakers also manage to conjure a wider soundstage than most brands can, giving a level of depth to the audio that is usually found in live performances. You can listen to complex mixes and be able to hear each voice with clarity, which is a rare feature. For what you get, the pricing is also reasonable –- not the lowest prices, but the speakers tend to offer better features than others in their cost bracket, generally providing solid overall value for the money.
Fyne Audio – best imaging
We have compared speakers that excel in various audio parameters like clarity, detail, bass, or the high-frequency response. But there is another very important factor in a sound system -– the imaging. Simply put, imaging is the ability of a sound system to place individual sources of audio in a three-dimensional space. Take note that this is not the same as having depth of audio itself, which most quality speakers can achieve, but it involves placing individual voices of a mix at precise locations and distances, mimicking where they were in the recording situation. Premium home theater formats use spatial audio to achieve this effect, but what about home audio?
To get this kind of spatial sound reproduction at home, you need specialized speakers, like those from Fyne Audio. Fyne was established by engineers and designers who once worked at Tannoy, and they put their expertise to work in creating speakers that can give the most accurate audio imaging possible. This is achieved through a collection of proprietary technologies, from the unique coaxial bass-and-midrange drivers to the unusual diffuser, which mounts the tweeters and woofers differently than normal speakers and helps distribute sound throughout the room.
The result is that Fyne's speakers manage to give an incredible level of directionality to the sound, making you feel like you are listening to a live performance instead of a recording. It isn't the most neutral speaker brand, but it just may be one of the best-sounding ones, and that's what matters for most listeners.
Sonus Faber – best aesthetics
In the world of luxury and high fashion, Italian brands stand at the pinnacle. Names like Gucci, Prada, and Armani are trendsetters, iconic throughout the world. Even past these legends, there are several other Italian brands that are well-known in their own niches. For speaker style, we have already mentioned some legendary names like Bowers & Wilkins, but what do you pick if you want a classic luxurious look? Most premium speakers go for a modern, futuristic look, but what if you want a model with a more traditional aesthetic, with a polished wood body?
That's when you pick Sonus Faber. This is an Italian speaker brand with a long legacy of making gorgeous handcrafted loudspeakers, each model an art piece in its own right. These speakers feature beautiful woodworking with veneer finishes, evoking a more classical style of decor that goes well with many tastefully furnished homes. In terms of audio, Sonus Faber speakers are well-engineered, with powerful bass and balanced frequency response.
Sonus Faber is actually one of the audio brands you might not realize is owned by Bose, but its speakers are made for the premium market and are vastly superior to the more consumer-focused segment of the parent company. As you might expect, however, Sonus Faber speakers are also quite expensive. And for the high price tag, they're probably not the best speakers you can buy from a performance and sound perspective. But if you value aesthetics, there is no better audio speaker brand than Sonus Faber.
Kanto – best value
So far we have considered mostly high-end speaker brands. These are the brands you go for when you want the best speakers possible and are willing to pay the price. But what if you don't want to blow all your savings on audio equipment? Well, there are many cheap audiophile gadgets that can level up your music experience, but you can only go so far without quality high-fidelity speakers. The brands we mentioned before have incredible sound quality, but even their entry-level models aren't the most affordable. No, if you want quality speakers that offer great value, you need to look at Kanto.
Kanto Audio is a Canadian brand that specializes in creating quality speakers that give top-class sound without breaking the bank. The company started humbly, with small, simple speakers, but with their increasing success and improvements to the technology, they now produce fully-featured hi-fi speakers at very affordable prices. The designs are also fresh and innovative, with sleek aesthetics in multiple colors to pick from.
Of course, Kanto speakers aren't the absolute highest-quality speakers out there. They don't have the best detail or the high-frequency response. But the level of sound quality they offer for their cost is pretty much unmatched. Kanto also features a surprisingly powerful bass for its size, which makes it a great option for desktop or bookshelf speakers, even if you don't want to go for the floorstanding models.
Edifier – best entry-level
We just talked about a more affordable speaker brand, but while Kanto speakers are more budget-friendly than the premium options, they aren't exactly cheap, either. But that's the nature of building a powerful hi-fi audio system for your home. What if that's not what you are after, though? What if you just want to upgrade from tinny Bluetooth speakers to something with better audio quality, but aren't exactly an experienced audiophile who needs absolute fidelity? Then the answer might be Edifier.
Edifier is a rare Chinese brand in the world of audio. And, while it may not have as storied a history as the legendary British brands that dominate the audio space, it is a company that has been around for decades and is known for its quality and affordability. There is a reason why Edifier speakers dominate the list of best wireless speakers for audiophiles –- they are legitimately amazing feats of engineering.
Edifier speakers in general may not have the kind of depth you will get with an expensive floorstanding loudspeaker that costs more than your home theater system, but they are vastly superior to the simple Bluetooth speakers you will find on the market, at price points that fit most budgets. They look better than many of their competitors, too, with classy, classic designs. If you are a beginner to the world of quality audio and have no intention of going crazy over this hobby, Edifier is the best speaker brand you can buy.
How we chose these brands
Ranking something as subjective as speakers is tricky business. Sure, it's fairly easy to separate the quality brands from the basic ones, but past that, ranking individual device makers is always going to involve a hefty dose of personal taste. That said, we considered multiple factors for ranking these brands, including price, reputation, sound quality, and even visual aesthetics to determine the top of the heap in each category.
This means that every brand here is a quality choice with its own strengths and weaknesses, so you shouldn't just blindly go with our subjective rankings, but instead pick the one that best suits your needs. Well-versed audiophiles might notice some major omissions, and that is deliberate; we have prioritized variety over redundancy and have selected a spread of options that are distinctive over brands because of their specific areas of strength.
As always with anything audio, the best way to buy is to listen to these speakers in person. After all, the sound signature of every speaker is unique, and you can never tell which would suit you the best until you experience it in person.