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Gaming is a multi-sensory experience. You have the tactile feedback of a gaming controller or keyboard beneath your fingertips, the game's visuals on your monitor or TV, and game audio on your speakers or headphones. If you take sound seriously, especially in games, plenty of products can increase your immersion in a game by bolstering your auditory experience. That, in turn, is meant to enhance your overall enjoyment.

Video game audio has evolved and become more dynamic over time, with directional and spatial audio being vastly improved. This software-level feature lets you hear sounds in the virtual distance whose general in-game location you can identify based on volume and direction. Sound effects have become more detailed and dynamic, spoken dialogue has become a standard over text-based dialogue, and video game soundtracks have also evolved from catchy but simple chiptunes to full-blown orchestral movements.

All the sonic elements in games can still be appreciated on basic headphones or TV speakers, but they can take on a whole new dimension with more sophisticated equipment. Updating your audio gear can be among the least expensive ways to upgrade your gaming setup, be it on PC or console, and getting it done is often as easy as making a single purchase.