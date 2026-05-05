10 Essential Gadgets For Aging In Place

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Aging in place, or the decision to stay at home rather than move to a dedicated facility, is preferred by 60% of senior citizens, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center. This allows senior citizens to remain in a familiar environment while keeping finances more manageable. However, there are also certain downsides, such as the necessity to maintain self-dependence and the risk of feeling isolated. Fortunately, there are gadgets that will make things easier for them and their loved ones.

This list of devices for senior citizens and gadgets that will make a retiree's life easier includes a voice assistant-powered smart display with a huge screen, a security system that arms the entire home, and an exercise machine that's recommended for older people. These products aim to address various challenges people may encounter in their golden years.

All of the devices in this roundup are available on Amazon, and they've all secured average ratings of higher than 4.3 stars. For confidence in these scores, we only considered products with at least 1,000 reviews on the retailer's website. We showcased their key features, shoppers' comments, and insights from professional reviews to support our case for why we think these are essential gadgets for aging in place.