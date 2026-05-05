10 Essential Gadgets For Aging In Place
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Aging in place, or the decision to stay at home rather than move to a dedicated facility, is preferred by 60% of senior citizens, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center. This allows senior citizens to remain in a familiar environment while keeping finances more manageable. However, there are also certain downsides, such as the necessity to maintain self-dependence and the risk of feeling isolated. Fortunately, there are gadgets that will make things easier for them and their loved ones.
This list of devices for senior citizens and gadgets that will make a retiree's life easier includes a voice assistant-powered smart display with a huge screen, a security system that arms the entire home, and an exercise machine that's recommended for older people. These products aim to address various challenges people may encounter in their golden years.
All of the devices in this roundup are available on Amazon, and they've all secured average ratings of higher than 4.3 stars. For confidence in these scores, we only considered products with at least 1,000 reviews on the retailer's website. We showcased their key features, shoppers' comments, and insights from professional reviews to support our case for why we think these are essential gadgets for aging in place.
Google TV Streamer 4K
There's a risk of boredom when aging in place, especially as going out becomes less desirable or more difficult. Streaming devices can help with this problem by providing access to popular streaming services and their endless libraries of shows and movies. The Google TV Streamer 4K, which you can buy from Amazon for $99.99, is a great option for senior citizens, thanks to the Google TV interface's simple design, as mentioned by the retailer's customers, and the operating system's text scaling feature that increases font size. The device has a 4.4-star rating on the platform, based on more than 3,100 reviews.
In our review, we said that the Google TV Streamer 4K supercharges Google TV software, and Google Home integration means you can control smart home devices through the TV instead of smartphone apps. The user interface of this streaming device is responsive, according to Lifehacker, and Amazon customers love the personalized recommendations and hands-free controls via the voice remote. The streaming device comes with 32GB of storage, so there's plenty of space for essential Google TV Streamer apps.
Amazon Echo Show 21 smart display
The Amazon Echo Show 21, with an average rating of 4.4 stars based on more than 5,300 customer reviews, is the brand's largest smart display, featuring a 21-inch full HD screen. Its primary purpose is to access Amazon's Alexa through voice commands. However, the addition of a screen to the usual smart speakers adds more functionality.
Amazon shoppers said they love the versatility of the Amazon Echo Show 21, as well as its good video and audio quality. For senior citizens, it can stream content via its built-in Fire TV, add widgets that deliver various information about the outside world, and even display memories as a digital photo frame. It's also great for video calls with family members and friends, as it has a 13MP camera with a wide field of vision and auto-framing technology. Tom's Guide said it's a worthy investment at its price of $349.99 as it's two devices in one — a smart display and a TV — and because of its fast performance and stable connection via Wi-Fi 6E.
Wyze Cam Pan v3 security camera
Internet-connected security cameras are usually installed so that people can monitor their homes while they're away, but they can also be used for a quick glimpse to check on loved ones who have made the decision to age in place. The Wyze Cam Pan v3 comes with several features that help with this purpose, and it's also a budget-friendly option on Amazon at just $39.97 each. It has panning and tilting capabilities. This means it can replace multiple static security cameras in covering a certain area, which further increases its value, as mentioned by TechGearLab.
Panning and tilting this Wyze camera is done through the Wyze app, where loved ones can look through its lens in real time and activate two-way audio for instant communication. This feature is surprisingly effective considering the device's price, according to Amazon customers, who added that it's easy to install and set up in both indoor and outdoor settings. It's also among security cameras that don't require a subscription, as it supports local storage for the videos that it takes through a microSD card of up to 512GB. Shoppers appear to be pretty impressed with the Wyze Cam Pan v3, which holds an average rating of 4.3 stars based on more than 31,800 reviews.
Ring Alarm Security Kit
For senior citizens living alone, a comprehensive security system not only provides peace of mind for them but also for their loved ones. The Ring Alarm 14-Piece Security Kit delivers complete protection with eight door/window contact sensors and two motion detectors that send real-time alerts to your phone when triggered. The package also includes a base station equipped with an audible alarm and a built-in backup battery, a range extender to expand the base station's signal, and two keypads for easy arming and disarming of the system.
With an average rating of 4.7 stars based on over 6,200 reviews on Amazon, shoppers think the Ring Alarm 14-Piece Security Kit for $329.99 is worth it for its ease of installation and reliability. However, for smaller homes, there are also options with the same components but in smaller quantities, namely the Ring Alarm 5-Piece Security Kit for $199.99 and the Ring Alarm 8-Piece Security Kit for $249.99. No matter which package you choose, you'll be getting a security system that's easy to use and adjust through the Ring app, according to PCMag's review.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus
Tablets can provide an enriching experience with a multitude of apps, including games that can stimulate the brain, streaming services for limitless content, and social networks that maintain connections. This applies to both the young and the old, and for senior citizens, devices like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus fit the bill. It has a large 12.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen that's bright and sharp, and Amazon shoppers said that it's comfortable to hold as it's just 0.22 of an inch thick and weighs only 1.3 pounds.
In addition to a beautiful screen, Android Authority said this Android-powered tablet has incredible speakers and is quick and responsive thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus processor and 12GB of RAM. The device comes with the S Pen, a stylus that's proven valuable for both students and teachers among Amazon customers, and it should be especially helpful for senior citizens who prefer writing to typing on a digital keyboard. The 256GB version of the tablet is available for $999.99, its regular price, on Amazon, where it has an average score of 4.7 stars based on more than 1,500 reviews.
Apple Watch Series 11
Just because you're aging in place doesn't mean you should no longer be focusing on your health. A fitness-focused smartwatch will help motivate retirees to keep working on their wellness. The Apple Watch Series 11, which is highly rated on Amazon at 4.8 stars after over 4,300 reviews, can do this with its activity rings that represent daily goals. It also offers critical features, such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring to detect signs of hypertension and fall detection that notifies emergency contacts when triggered. The smartwatch is also comfortable to wear, and its display is easy to read, according to the retailer's customers, where its 42mm model is available for $399.
We highlighted the excellent health-tracking features of the Apple Watch Series 11 in our review of the device, but MedGrade goes a step further, describing it as "the most significant shift toward medical-grade utility in a consumer wearable." It recommends the smartwatch as a health and safety tool for active seniors, and for those who need to keep an eye out for heart-related issues.
Coway Airmega Mighty air purifier
A clean environment is extremely important for senior citizens who are aging in place, and air purifiers are one type of gadget that can help with this. The Coway Airmega Mighty is a well-reviewed option on Amazon with an average score of 4.6 stars based on over 28,500 reviews, with buyers saying that it's capable of cleaning the air in an area in a matter of minutes. The $229.99 device is designed to work in rooms of up to 247 square feet, with its four-stage filtration system that captures particles, pollen, pollutants, and other allergens.
This Coway air purifier delivered outstanding results in the performance tests of Air Purifier First, further confirming that it's a reliable method of keeping surroundings fresh. It was also tagged as a very quiet device, unlike models from other major air purifier brands, so it won't be a disturbance, especially at night. It's built-in pollution sensor detects and displays real-time air quality, and if Auto Mode is activated, it will automatically increase fan speed if the air needs to be cleaned.
MCombo Power Lift Recliner
The chair that you're sitting on can make or break the home theater experience. For the older crowd, the MCombo Power Lift Recliner may be considered a necessary benefit, starting with its ability to help them stand up. With the press of a button on its remote control, a motor pushes the chair upwards at an angle, allowing a person to get up with less pressure on their back or knees. Amazon shoppers said that this feature works well, not just for senior citizens but also for those with chronic back issues and injuries. They added that assembly is quick and that the recliner is made of durable, easy-to-clean material.
This MCombo recliner, priced at $549.90, is also a massage chair with eight vibrating points and a heating point in the lumbar area. These provide extra comfort, as stated by Recliner Reviews, with additional features such as its side pockets, cup holders, and USB charging ports, making it an even more convenient chair, as testified by its 4.4-star average rating across over 6,700 reviews.
Eufy C10 robot vacuum
Senior citizens may soon find that they're no linger limber enough to pick things up from the floor, so a robot vacuum will be necessary to help keep their home spotless. With an average score of 4.4 stars following more than 6,500 reviews, and being made by one of the best robot vacuum cleaner brands, according to Consumer Reports, the Eufy C10 should be up for consideration. At a price of $479.99, it offers a rare combination of an auto-empty docking station, powerful carpet suction, low clearance of below 3 inches that lets it slip under furniture, and solid app control, Vacuum Wars said in its review of the device.
One of the most appreciated features of this Eufy robot vacuum by Amazon shoppers is its Corner Rover Arm, which extends to make sure that the device picks up dirt and debris in the corners and edges. There was also significant positive feedback on its quick and accurate mapping capabilities, which enable precise cleaning for the robot vacuum. You can plot schedules and adjust settings through the Eufy app, and it also works with voice commands if you integrate it into a smart home ecosystem.
Merach S08 recumbent exercise bike
A dedication to staying fit is a requirement for aging in place, as muscle tone and an active lifestyle become ever more important as we age. For exercise equipment, a recumbent exercise bike is great for senior citizens, and the Merach S08 received a glowing recommendation from Total Therapy Solution. Its review of the device highlighted its stability and ample legroom compared to other exercise bikes, as well as its 15.6-inch full HD screen that displays information such as the session duration, burned calories, and the resistance level you've chosen from the eight options. The equipment can also be used with the Merach app, which offers classes with live instructors; with display mirroring your phone for other exercise apps; or even streaming shows.
After more than 2,200 reviews, this exercise bike has received an average rating of 4.5 stars from Amazon shoppers, who are impressed by its sturdiness and the comfortable but highly adjustable seat. There are senior citizens among the customers who left feedback for the device, confirming that it's excellent for older people, but it also received positive comments from those who use it while recovering from injury or from a stroke.
How we chose these essential gadgets for aging in place
For this list, we focused on gadgets that will support senior citizens who choose to age in place. These products not only provide solutions to various challenges that they may encounter in their chosen lifestyle, but they also enhance their overall well-being.
All of these devices are available on Amazon with a rating of at least 4.3 stars, with a minimum of 1,000 reviews. In addition to highlighting the features that make them essential gadgets for aging in place, we gathered positive feedback from shoppers and reputable websites to explain why we think they deserve a spot in this list.