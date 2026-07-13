9 Costco Finds To Look Out For In July 2026
If you're in the mood to buy new gadgets, you should browse Costco's offerings. It's a great source of electronic devices not just because of its wide selection, but also because of its shopper-friendly policies. The wholesale retailer is constantly updating its catalog, so there's always something fresh to consider for your next round of purchases.
For July 2026, we've selected nine Costco finds to look out for, including noise-canceling headphones from a popular brand, a motion-based gaming console, and three TVs at different price points. These new products add to the reasons to buy your electronics from Costco, as there are even more devices that are available on the retailer's website.
The products we've featured are not only available from Costco but have also received a favorable review from a trustworthy website or channel. We'll highlight insights from these reviews, along with the unique capabilities of each device, to explain why we included them in this roundup and why we think they're worth buying.
Ugreen 45W Nexode Pro USB-C charger
The Ugreen 45W Nexode Pro is a portable charger you can easily take anywhere, as it measures only about 2.2 inches by 2.2 inches by 2 inches. Included in its compact design is a built-in retractable USB-C cable that measures about 27 inches when fully extended, as shown by Just A Dad Tips in its review. This reduces the number of cords that you need to bring with this device, which makes it an even more attractive travel gadget that won't take up a lot of space in your luggage.
Costco is selling this Ugreen charger in a two-pack for $49.99. With a USB-A port and a USB-C port, plus a USB-C cable, you can charge up to three devices at the same time per charger. You won't have to worry about safety issues, as the device features gallium nitride (GaN) technology, which reduces heat generation during use and improves charging efficiency. It also has multiple protections against overcurrent, overvoltage, and short circuits, for further peace of mind.
Lexar NM790 SSD
Costco just started selling the 512GB model of the Lexar NM790 SSD for $139.99, and Tom's Hardware said it's a reasonable price for an SSD of this quality. It offers sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,200 MB/s and 4,400 MB/s, respectively, alongside random read and write speeds of up to 800,000 input/output operations per second (IOPS). Lexar also provides a five-year warranty for the SSD, so you're going to want to keep the receipt just in case you need to take advantage of this.
In testing carried out by Tom's Hardware, the results revealed that the all-around performance of this Lexar SSD ranges from "good to excellent," with stellar efficiency. It's a budget-friendly alternative to other SSDs in the market, but it's good enough for Tom's Hardware to recommend for laptops, desktop computers, and the PlayStation 5. The review also highlighted its DRAM-less, four-channel design, which reduces power consumption and allows it to run at lower temperatures.
Voice Caddie T9 golf watch
A golf watch is quickly becoming a necessary accessory for golfers, and the Voice Caddie T9 is an excellent option thanks to its extensive feature set and smooth user experience, according to Golf Monthly. The wearable device features a 1.8-inch touchscreen that displays information about the golf course you're playing, with multiple views indicating whether you're on the fairway, approaching the green, or on the green.
Golf Monthly said that the level of detail provided by this Voice Caddie golf watch sets it apart from other options on the market, with a heat map showing undulations on the green to help you line up your shot perfectly. The device can also recognize and record your shots and putts to keep track of your scores in its app that doesn't require any additional fees to access. Costco is selling the Voice Caddie T9 for $149.99, for a $50 discount on its sticker price of $199.99, so now's an excellent time to buy it if you want a golf watch.
Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones
The Beats Studio Pro, which has a retail price of $349.99, is available at Costco for only $179.99 for a limited time. The wireless headphones offer active noise cancellation, which CNET said is effective, while also praising their impressive performance in voice calls and comfortable fit. This is made possible by the higher-grade memory foam and faux leather in the ear pads compared to their predecessor, which also lends to better durability, according to CNET.
While Beats is an Apple-owned company, these noise-canceling headphones work with both iOS and Android devices, though Apple devices also let you enjoy spatial audio with head tracking and hands-free access to Siri. The wireless headphones can last up to 40 hours on a single charge with ANC deactivated and up to 24 hours with ANC enabled, and Fast Fuel technology can replenish up to four hours of use after just 10 minutes of charging. You can link them to your source device via Bluetooth, or use a USB-C cable to listen and charge at the same time, or use their 3.5mm audio jack.
Roku Select Series 4K TV
The Roku Select Series is an affordable line of 4K TVs that's now available at Costco, with the 50-inch model sold for $199.99 and the 75-inch model sold for $399.99. Dave Banter described it as one of the best budget TVs you can buy, partly because of its picture quality for the price. In addition to 4K Ultra HD resolution, the TV supports HDR10+ and HLG, while Roku Smart Picture technology automatically adjusts its settings based on what you're watching. Its audio is no slouch either, as it packs Dolby Audio technology.
This Roku 4K TV, as expected, runs on the Roku TV platform, which features an interface that's simple to understand. It provides access to all of your favorite streaming services, as well as hundreds of free channels across all genres. The TV also comes with the easy-to-use Roku TV Remote, which makes navigating its menus even faster, so you can quickly get to the app you want.
NEX Playground gaming console
The gaming console industry is currently dominated by the PlayStation 5, but if you want to try something different, check out the NEX Playground. Available from Costco for $349.99, the device features a camera that detects the player's movements, enabling motion-based gameplay. Just plug it into your TV's HDMI port, and it's good to go after a quick setup process.
Every purchase of the NEX Playground includes 12 months of the console's Play Pass, which provides access to a catalog of more than 50 games featuring popular characters such as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Kung Fu Panda. Among the starter games for the device are a new version of "Fruit Ninja", which has you karate chop through fruits instead of swiping on your smartphone's screen, and the "Beat Saber"-like "Starri".
The camera of the NEX Playground is accurate, according to Polygon, as it's capable of tracking even the smallest movements, and it can recognize all the players, with up to four playing at the same time. The review noted that all the games offered by the console were simple enough for kids to play, so paying $89 per year for the Play Pass after the free months expire is worth it for families.
Insta360 Luna Ultra gimbal camera
The Insta360 Luna Ultra is a gimbal-equipped camera that can record videos at up to 8K resolution, and it's available from Costco for $769.99. It's expensive, but PCMag said that it's a real challenger to the popular DJI Osmo Pocket series, and that its price is justified by its versatility, excellent picture and video quality, and unique features.
With this Insta360 camera, you'll get three-axis stabilization, so your footage stays stable even while you move or run, plus a wide range of shooting modes that let you capture any kind of video. PCMag also noted that, for the first time in a camera like this, you can detach its touchscreen and controls, so you can keep the camera pointed at a subject and see the frame and make adjustments from a distance.
Every purchase of the Insta360 Luna Ultra from Costco will come with the Mic Air Transmitter for clearer audio capture, the Black Mist Filter that you can attach to the lens for cinematic shots, and a carrying bag that will keep everything organized.
Sony Bravia 3 II Series 4K TV
Sony is in the top three of our rankings of the most popular TV brands, so if you want a top-quality screen for your home theater setup, look no further than the Sony Bravia 3 II Series. Costco is selling the 65-inch model for $899.99, which includes support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to make it feel like you're watching movies in the theater, but in the comfort of your own home. It's also a smart TV that runs on Google TV, for access to all of the popular streaming services and voice commands for functions like searching for content and controlling your other smart home devices through Google's Gemini.
Business Standard said that the XR processor and XR Triluminos Pro technology work together to make this Sony TV more appealing, as they adjust picture quality without going overboard. The review also highlighted the TV's capabilities as a gaming console screen, particularly for the PlayStation 5, thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and Auto Low Latency Mode, which make video games look sharp and smooth.
Samsung The Frame Pro Series Neo QLED 4K TV
If you're thinking about going all out in buying a new TV, the Samsung The Frame Pro Series could be what you're looking for. The 55-inch model is sold by Costco for $1,499, and it's the next step up from the Samsung The Frame Series with its upgraded display technology to Neo QLED from QLED, which enables better black levels, contrast, and brightness. The Samsung The Frame Pro also comes with the Wireless One Connect, a wireless hub that lets you connect your source devices, such as your video game console. It will wirelessly broadcast the content to the screen, reducing the cables that you need to connect to the TV itself.
Wired's review of the Samsung The Frame Pro Series focuses on its Art Mode, which displays artwork on the screen when it's not in use. You can choose between showing the free rotation of about 30 art pieces, subscribing to the Art Store for $4.99 per month to access 5,000 paintings, creating art using the TV's AI art generator, or loading your own photos from your smartphone. With the TV's Neo QLED matte display and the anti-glare coating, the paintings on the screen look like the real ones you would see in a museum, according to Wired.
How we selected these Costco finds for July 2026
For this roundup of devices, our selections are all recent additions to Costco's website. We looked for products that are marked as "new" on the platform as of July 2026, across different categories.
A new addition to the website isn't the only criteria to receive our recommendation though. While they haven't accumulated a significant number of ratings from Costco's customers, the gadgets that we've highlighted here have received a positive professional review. We combined this feedback with the products' features to showcase why they should be under your consideration for your next purchase.