9 Costco Finds To Look Out For In July 2026

If you're in the mood to buy new gadgets, you should browse Costco's offerings. It's a great source of electronic devices not just because of its wide selection, but also because of its shopper-friendly policies. The wholesale retailer is constantly updating its catalog, so there's always something fresh to consider for your next round of purchases.

For July 2026, we've selected nine Costco finds to look out for, including noise-canceling headphones from a popular brand, a motion-based gaming console, and three TVs at different price points. These new products add to the reasons to buy your electronics from Costco, as there are even more devices that are available on the retailer's website.

The products we've featured are not only available from Costco but have also received a favorable review from a trustworthy website or channel. We'll highlight insights from these reviews, along with the unique capabilities of each device, to explain why we included them in this roundup and why we think they're worth buying.