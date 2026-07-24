10 Retro Looking Gadgets That Can Replace Modern Ones
Retro gadgets are cool for a kick of nostalgia, but most of them are just too old to keep up with today's needs. If you're in love with timeless looks, the good news is that there are retro-inspired gadgets that pair vintage designs with technologies that work like magic, letting them match or even exceed the capabilities of other modern devices.
We've gathered a list of retro-looking gadgets that can replace modern ones for those who prefer the aesthetic. This roundup covers a wide range of products, including personal devices that you can use at home or in the office, audio equipment for enjoying the classics, and machines that can bring back childhood memories.
All of the products in this article are available on Amazon, where they have at least 1,000 ratings and a solid average score. They've also received a recommendation from a trusted website or channel. We'll combine highlights from these reviews with each retro-looking gadget's features to explain why we selected them for this roundup.
Vornado VFAN Sr. vintage fan
While it has a design that makes it look like it was pulled from the 1950s, the Vornado VFAN Sr. is a reliable electric fan to add to any home, especially if your area is prone to heat waves. For $179.99 on Amazon, where it has an average score of 4.7 stars after almost 1,400 ratings, this vintage fan is extremely effective in cooling down a room, according to TechRadar's review. This is because the fan blows air in a spiral pattern that makes the wind bounce off walls and ceilings for better circulation, and the retailer's customers confirm that this gadget really works in making you feel more comfortable.
Amazon's shoppers said that the retro style of this Vornado fan is beautiful, and the controls are simple, as it only has a knob to switch between three fan speeds. You can adjust the device's head to direct where you want the air to travel, and TechRadar said it stays in place without wobbling, which is a testament to its solid build quality. The electric fan doesn't oscillate, but the review said it's not needed, as it's already great at circulating air in a room without having to move its head.
Peakeep Twin Bell alarm clock
There are digital alarm clocks and smartphone apps to wake you up, but there's nothing quite like the bells of vintage alarm clocks. The Peakeep Twin Bell brings that type of gadget to the modern age for $21.99, and you can buy it from Amazon. The retailer's customers have rated it more than 24,600 times, with an average score of 4.4 stars, saying the device is not only aesthetically pleasing but also effective at waking you up in the morning.
Amazon's shoppers said that this Peakeep retro alarm clock is very loud when it goes off, as demonstrated by LearningChords. The review reveals the alarm's intense volume and notes that you need to flip the switch on the back to stop it, instead of hitting a snooze button you can keep pressing several times. Customers and LearningChords also pointed out the alarm clock's backlight, which you can activate through a button at the back when you need to check the time while it's still dark. The device runs on a single AA battery, and its non-ticking hands will make sure that you're undisturbed at night.
Divoom TimeBox Evo pixel art Bluetooth speaker
Pixel art evokes retro feels, and you can always have some on display with the Divoom TimeBox Evo for $49.99 on Amazon. It's rechargeable, with a battery that can last up to 6 hours, and it's also a Bluetooth speaker with a built-in microphone so you can play music and take calls from your paired smartphone. However, the main feature of this gadget is its 16x16 LED screen, which you can customize by selecting still or animated artwork uploaded by the community to the Divoom app, or by making your own.
Amazon shoppers have given this Divoom pixel art Bluetooth speaker an average score of 4.5 stars after more than 3,600 reviews, as they love the retro vibe the device delivers through its bright, crisp LED display. Additionally, the gadget isn't just for pixel art; you can also use the app to set it as an alarm clock, scorekeeper, calendar, and more, as shown by Tech Tesseract. The review showed how easy it is to switch between modes and pixel art, and highlighted its portability so you can bring it with you wherever you go.
Yunzii ACTTO B303 wireless typewriter keyboard
If you love the sound of clicking keys while you type, you can either buy a mechanical keyboard or go for a classic look with a typewriter keyboard like the Yunzii ACTTO B303. For $52.99 on Amazon, you'll get a wireless keyboard that connects to up to three devices via Bluetooth, and Just My Typewriter showed how easy it is to pair the gadget. The review also highlighted the knobs on either side, which not only add to the vintage design but are also used to raise the keyboard by rolling out its legs underneath.
Amazon's shoppers confirmed that this Yunzii wireless keyboard's pairing process is simple, and said that typing on its keys is a fun experience compared to regular keyboards. Many customers loved the integrated device holder at the top, where you can place your phone or tablet while you type, as well as its durable build. The gadget won't take up much space on your desk, as it measures just 12.7 inches by 7.8 inches by 1.8 inches, and it runs on a couple of AAA batteries. With all of these features, the device has an average score of 4.3 stars on the retailer's website after almost 1,800 ratings.
Victrola Haley record player
For vinyl record and music CD collectors, a retro-looking gadget like the Victrola Haley is an excellent way to play them. Available for $199.99 on Amazon, where it has an average score of 4.5 stars after almost 10,400 ratings, this retro record player is also an AM/FM radio and a Bluetooth speaker, and it can even save the music from your vinyl records into MP3 files. The retailer's customers love that they're getting all of these functions in a single device that doesn't take up much space, with measurements of 14.2 inches by 13.6 inches by 6.5 inches.
Amazon shoppers said that the Victrola Haley is dependable as a record player because it takes care of your precious vinyl records, and it's reliable as an AM/FM radio because its tuner picks up frequencies well. Record-ology, meanwhile, highlights the gadget's eye-catching 50s vibe, with its vintage design and a tuning dial that moves a red indicator over its LED screen. The review said that it's a nice choice for beginners because it's easy to use and compatible with different kinds of vinyl records.
Marshall Major V wireless headphones
While many major headphone brands are pursuing modern aesthetics in their latest models, Marshall is embracing a vintage style with releases like the Marshall Major V. The retro design of these wireless headphones makes them stand out among their peers, but they have more going for them than just their looks. According to shoppers on Amazon, where you can buy this gadget for $169.99, you'll also enjoy amazing sound quality and strong bass, as well as a long-lasting battery that you'll rarely have to recharge because it's rated to last up to 100 hours.
T3's review of these Marshall headphones not only highlights their retro looks, including the faux-leather texture on the earcups, but also the lightweight construction that makes them comfortable to wear, even if they are on-ear headphones instead of over-ear headphones. Amazon's customers confirmed this, with feedback that they've been able to sleep while wearing this device. This is likely a factor in the impressive score of 4.7 stars after nearly 4,300 ratings on the platform for the Marshall Major V.
Polaroid Now 3rd Gen instant camera
Polaroid's name is synonymous with instant cameras, and one of its latest models, the Polaroid Now 3rd Gen, continues to develop the vintage technology in modern times. The gadget, which draws inspiration from the brand's classic cameras, is available on Amazon for $159.99 in a bundle that includes two packs of Polaroid i-Type Film, for a total of 16 colored photos. It comes with a self-timer mode so you can get into the shot and a double exposure mode to create some interesting effects.
This Polaroid camera currently has an average score of 4.2 stars on Amazon after more than 1,300 ratings, with customers saying the device is easy to use — charge it via USB-C and load the film, then you're ready to take photos. They also said that the pictures are just the right size for keepsakes. According to The Gadgeteer, the gadget is for people who prefer to have a point-and-shoot instant camera. While there are limitations such as softer details and higher lighting requirements, all that should be treated as part of the charm of Polaroid photos.
Nostalgia CCP510 popcorn machine
Level up from microwaved popcorn during movie nights with the Nostalgia CCP510, a retro popcorn machine that you can buy from Amazon for $269.99. It can pop up to 32 cups of popcorn at a time from its stainless steel kettle, which holds up to 8 ounces of kernels, and it has tempered glass windows for crack resistance and heat durability. The retailer's customers said that it only takes minutes for the kernels to start popping, and that it makes enough for up to a family of four.
This Nostalgia popcorn machine's classic design is a scene stealer for parties, and it even comes with wheels so that you can move it around the house and even take it outdoors, as suggested by Taste of Home. The review also noted that you can remove the top unit from the base to place it on a counter, and that you can take out the kettle once you're done for the night for easy cleaning. Amazon's shoppers confirmed that it doesn't take much effort to wipe down the machine and wash its components, allowing the gadget to secure an average score of 4.5 stars after almost 7,900 ratings on the platform.
Super Impulse Tiny Arcade Atari 2600 mini console
While old school gaming consoles are making a comeback, not all gamers will be able to afford them. However, if you're a fan of the Atari classics, you can purchase the Super Impulse Tiny Arcade Atari 2600 from Amazon for $32.39. The retro gadget includes miniature versions of the Atari 2600 console, its joystick, and a TV, and Todd's Garage showed how easy it is to turn it on: you just have to flick a switch at the bottom of the TV. The review also demonstrated that the buttons and the joystick are responsive, so you're going to have a great time replaying these Atari games.
This Super Impulse retro console comes with 10 built-in games, including Pac-Man, Centipede, Missile Command, and Asteroids. While you'll be playing on a smaller display than a normal-sized TV, the games are accurate, and the screen is clear, according to Amazon customers. The shoppers also mentioned that the device has a durable build and that the 1.5-inch screen can be tilted for a better viewing angle, contributing to its average score of 4.6 stars following almost 1,200 reviews on the platform.
Amazfit Active 2 Premium smartwatch
It's still up for debate whether smartwatches are making traditional watches obsolete, but you'll be able to get the best of both worlds with the Amazfit Active 2 Premium. Available on Amazon for $129.98, you can wear it with a leather strap and choose a face that looks like a classic timepiece to create the illusion of a traditional watch, with the technology of a smartwatch beneath the surface. The wearable device is capable of pulling this off, according to the retailer's customers, who have rated it almost 4,800 times for an average score of 4.4 stars.
Tech Advisor described this Amazfit smartwatch as a budget-friendly model that's packed with features, comfortable to wear, and compatible with both Android and iOS. The review also highlighted the wearable device's long battery life of up to 10 days with standard use, and Amazon shoppers confirmed this as one of their favorite things about the gadget. With all of these benefits, customers claim that the Amazfit Active 2 Premium is among the top choices in the market if you're looking for an affordable smartwatch.
How we chose these retro-looking gadgets
All the gadgets we've chosen for this roundup feature physical designs with a retro-inspired look but are equipped with modern technology to be useful today. They're all available for purchase on Amazon, where they have an average score of 4.2 stars or higher after at least 1,000 ratings.
In addition to the generally positive feedback from Amazon's customers, they've also received a glowing professional review. We'll showcase each device's special features alongside insights from these reviews to support our selections for this article.