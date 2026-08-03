10 Windows Habits That Can Make Your PC Slower

Does your Windows PC feel sluggish? It might be due for an upgrade, or it could be due to how you use it. It doesn't matter if you've got a budget-friendly machine or a high-performance build — if you practise the wrong habits, your computer will definitely start to slow down.

There are many possibilities why a desktop computer or laptop is suddenly crashing or feeling unresponsive. You might be seeing signs your CPU is about to fail, or your motherboard, or even your SSD. However, it's going to be an expensive mistake to buy replacement components when the problem could have been fixed by changing how you use your machine.

In this article, we've listed ten Windows habits that can make your PC slower — some may have completely skipped your mind that they might be affecting your computer's performance. We've also explained the steps to break these habits, and hopefully reverse the effects on your device.