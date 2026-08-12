5 Samsung TVs With Deep Discounts In August 2026
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Samsung is an electronics giants whose reach spreads across the globe. The company manufactures smart watches and phones — Samsung is trying to bring back flip phones via its Samsung Galaxy Flip and Galaxy Fold lines — and the subject of this article, TVs.
Samsung's smart television sets are very popular and cater to a wide range of customers. The company sells sets with OLED and QLED technology (which use different lighting techniques for different effects, each with their own advantages) in a variety of sizes, so prices can vary wildly. Whenever you go shopping for a Samsung TV, you can always find something within your budget, because even if one TV you want isn't within your price range, another might be subject to a deep discount that can save you hundreds if not thousands of dollars.
We have combed through various online storefronts and collected a list of the best sales you can currently find on Samsung TVs, ordered from smallest to largest. Due to the sheer number of devices with ongoing sales, we couldn't include them all in one article, so if you don't find a deal within your budget, we highly encourage going out to find one that does.
The Frame Pro 4K
Most TV sets are entertainment hubs. You can watch TV shows, stream movies, and play games on them. Many modern TVs include screensavers to prevent burn-in, but while some might not use such a feature, it's a major selling point for one line of Samsung TVs.
The Frame Pro is a series of NEO QLED TVs (they use QLED technology with smaller LEDs and AI) that are meant to stay on constantly. When these sets aren't playing the latest episode of "Ted Lasso," they turn into digital picture frames that display countless art pieces, giving your room a touch of class and color. It's probably the closest you'll ever get to owning a real Salvador Dali. Aside from this focus on paintings, Frame Pro 4K TVs come with all the useful features we associate with Samsung TVs.
Prices (and discounts) for a Frame Pro 4K depend on the TV's size and retailer. Currently, the deepest sale stems from the Samsung webstore: $1,300 off an 85-inch screen for a total of $2,999.99 (down from $4,299.99). Amazon sale prices follow close behind, with the 75-inch priced at $1,997.99 down from $2,997.99 — a $1,000 discount. While the 65-inch is easily the most affordable, priced at $1,297.99 on Amazon, its discount is a mere $200.
OLED S85F 4K
As previously stated, Samsung offers several varieties of TVs, including those with OLED screens. OLED technology offers plenty of advantages when compared to QLED, such as better color contrast and faster pixel refreshes — a boon for anyone who wants to play survival horror games. But Samsung TVs don't rest on any one laurel.
Samsung's OLED S85F family of TVs isn't the latest line of devices to come out of the company's factories, but they aren't underpowered by any metric. Each S85F uses AI technology to upscale pictures to 4K resolution and improve audio quality. And thanks to their OLED screens, the S85F TV sets have high dynamic range capabilities to make colors more vibrant and realistic. And we can't forget about the Motion Xcelerator feature that makes game refresh rates buttery smooth.
The OLED S85F is one of many Samsung TVs that demonstrate how different retailers price their products. The largest set, an 83-inch behemoth, is normally priced at $4,499.99 on the Samsung website, but it's currently on sale for $2,299.99 — a $2,200 discount. The same TV with the same dimensions is $2,297.99 down from $4,297.99 on Amazon (a $2,000 discount). Meanwhile, Best Buy only offers a $198 discount on the product, but don't let that fool you; the TV normally goes for $2,497.99 at that retailer and is currently $2,299.99.
The Terrace Partial Sun
Glare is the enemy of every TV. When horror game developers tell you to play in a dark room, it isn't just for atmosphere; bright lights reflected onscreen tend to distract from the scares and action. Samsung has an entire family of TVs intended to prevent these situations.
The Terrace is a TV designed for use in outdoor rooms. Not only is it water and dust resistant (although Samsung recommends adding a dust cover for added protection), it can operate at high temperatures and display crisp 4K images without any sun glare. The Terrace comes in two varieties. These include "Full Sun" — which you can put anywhere and provides the most protection against dust, water, and glare — and "Partial Sun," which offers less protection against the elements but is less expensive.
While Samsung isn't offering any Terrace discounts on its website, Amazon's stock is currently marked down. However, prices and discounts follow little rhyme or reason. For instance, the 75-inch Partial Sun model has a massive $2,502.99 discount — $3,995 down from $6,497.99. Meanwhile, the 75-inch Full Sun Terrace TV is normally $9,997.99 but has a $1,510.02 discount that places it at $8,487.97. Then there are two 65-inch Full Sun Terrace sets on sale. The QLED model has a $1,500.04 discount (currently $5,997.95), whereas the NEO QLED variant features a much more sizable $2,050.06 discount (currently $5,447.93).
NEO QLED QN990F 8K
So far, all the TVs discussed in this article have featured up to 4K resolution. If you don't have technology that can take advantage of all those pixels, you might be better off with a 1440p monitor, but otherwise, the aforementioned discounts make 4K TVs very affordable. But can even deeper discounts make 8K TVs worth it?
The NEO QLED QN990F is one of Samsung's flagship TV families thanks to its 8K resolution screens. This television set delivers four times the pixels of 4K, and since the QN990F is (purportedly) glare-free, you can enjoy some of the smoothest pictures a Samsung device can provide. And like the S85F, the QN990F includes AI functionality that upscales images. The QN990F comes in two flavors: One includes Wireless One Connect, which routes all connected devices to a separate box that communicates with the TV wirelessly to declutter cable setups, and the other doesn't.
Currently, the deepest discounts only apply to the NEO QLED QN990F Wireless One Connect model, and you can only find these deals at retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon. For instance, the 85-inch model is $4,498 on Best Buy after a $3,501.99 discount, while Amazon sells the same TV for the same price but at a slightly lower $3,499.99 discount. Meanwhile, savings on the standard QN990F are comparatively tiny — the 85-inch model is only $200 off and retails for $5,299.99 on the Samsung storefront.
NEO QLED QN90F 4K
For the most part, the TVs we've mentioned here have been somewhat reasonably sized. Since discounts generally work on percentages, the largest devices get the biggest price dips because they're also the most expensive. Ask yourself something: Are you willing to buy one of the biggest TV sets on the market? What if its sale price saved you more money than the cost of several TVs we've mentioned in this article combined?
The NEO QLED QN90F 4K shares much in common with the OLED S85F 4K, a TV we've already discussed. Both are smart TVs with AI upscaling and up to 4K resolution, but the QN90F utilizes NEO QLED technology instead of OLED. Moreover, the screen is glare-resistant, and its Motion Xcelerator feature goes up to 144 Hz, whereas the S85F only goes up to 120 Hz.
The QN90F tops this list thanks to its dimensions. Samsung offers a 115-inch model that isn't the largest TV you can buy, but it's very close. Normally, this downright brobdingnagian QN90F costs $27,158.99, but it's currently on sale for $14,999.99. That's a $12,158 discount. Ironically, the 115-inch model costs as much as a 98-inch QN90F TV, which is only marked down $159 from its normal price of $15,189.99.