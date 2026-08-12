5 Samsung TVs With Deep Discounts In August 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Samsung is an electronics giants whose reach spreads across the globe. The company manufactures smart watches and phones — Samsung is trying to bring back flip phones via its Samsung Galaxy Flip and Galaxy Fold lines — and the subject of this article, TVs.

Samsung's smart television sets are very popular and cater to a wide range of customers. The company sells sets with OLED and QLED technology (which use different lighting techniques for different effects, each with their own advantages) in a variety of sizes, so prices can vary wildly. Whenever you go shopping for a Samsung TV, you can always find something within your budget, because even if one TV you want isn't within your price range, another might be subject to a deep discount that can save you hundreds if not thousands of dollars.

We have combed through various online storefronts and collected a list of the best sales you can currently find on Samsung TVs, ordered from smallest to largest. Due to the sheer number of devices with ongoing sales, we couldn't include them all in one article, so if you don't find a deal within your budget, we highly encourage going out to find one that does.