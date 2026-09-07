7 Perks Of Switching To Apple Music, According To Former Spotify Users

One of the things holding back Spotify users from switching to Apple Music is that they don't want to go through the trouble of rebuilding their playlists on a new streaming service. If you've been on Spotify for a while, you may have dozens of playlists saved there, and it's not unheard of to have more than 100.

If you're seriously considering making the switch to Apple Music, the platform already has a built-in tool to transfer your playlists from Spotify. It's called SongShift, and you can access it by tapping on your profile icon at the upper right of the app, and scrolling down to "Transfer Music from Other Services." Once you've loaded your Spotify profile, you can choose not just the playlists, but also the albums and songs that you want to move to Apple Music. The tool will then let you review and fix if there are any mismatches among the songs before you initiate the transfer.

SongShift will move your playlists one by one, but you can set up batch transfers by signing up for SongShift Pro at $6.99 per month. Users who transferred from Spotify said that they just paid for one month to move everything quickly, then canceled their subscription. They also said that the tool worked very well, as it did a great job with matching songs between the services.