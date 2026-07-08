5 Perks Of Buying A Phone From Your Carrier (And 3 Reasons You Shouldn't)

Are you thinking about buying a new phone? Whether you're looking at big phones, budget gaming phones, or flagship models from the major smartphone brands, you'll need to decide between purchasing the device from your preferred carrier or elsewhere, such as from a retailer or directly from its manufacturer such as Apple or Samsung.

While you have the freedom of choice, you need to know the pros and cons of buying devices from phone carriers over anywhere else. Everyone has different needs when it comes to pushing through with such a transaction, but we're here to help make sure that you won't regret your decision.

We've identified five perks of buying a phone from your carrier, including lower costs and reliable technical support. We've also flagged three reasons you shouldn't, including locking yourself to a lengthy contract. With all of this information, you should be able to form your plan of action for purchasing your next device.