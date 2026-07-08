5 Perks Of Buying A Phone From Your Carrier (And 3 Reasons You Shouldn't)
Are you thinking about buying a new phone? Whether you're looking at big phones, budget gaming phones, or flagship models from the major smartphone brands, you'll need to decide between purchasing the device from your preferred carrier or elsewhere, such as from a retailer or directly from its manufacturer such as Apple or Samsung.
While you have the freedom of choice, you need to know the pros and cons of buying devices from phone carriers over anywhere else. Everyone has different needs when it comes to pushing through with such a transaction, but we're here to help make sure that you won't regret your decision.
We've identified five perks of buying a phone from your carrier, including lower costs and reliable technical support. We've also flagged three reasons you shouldn't, including locking yourself to a lengthy contract. With all of this information, you should be able to form your plan of action for purchasing your next device.
Pay a lower upfront cost
If you've got an eye on one of the more expensive models for your next smartphone, we can't blame you. The technology in these devices keeps getting better every year, which makes it very tempting to buy them. Unfortunately, this also means that they're becoming more expensive, but placing your purchase through a carrier will help with that.
If you buy your phone from a carrier, you'll be able to split the cost of the device over the length of your contract. You may be required to shell out for a down payment, but there's also a chance that you won't be asked to do so if you go for budget phones or higher-tier plans.
Manufacturers and third-party retailers may offer similar financing options for buying a new phone, but some of them may charge interest for allowing you to pay in installments. You may even get better deals from carriers through various promotions, including bill credits, trade-in programs, and buy one get one offers. Taking advantage of any of these will further reduce the overall cost of your next device.
Upgrade with less hassle
If you're already a customer of a carrier, and you're generally happy with its service, renewing your contract is usually a hassle-free experience. Carriers will go to great lengths to keep their clients, after all. If you meet the eligibility requirements, a trip to a physical store or simply a call to customer service should be all that it takes to get your new phone.
Upgrading your phone along with the renewal of your contract with your carrier folds the payments for your device and service into a single bill. This makes buying a new phone even more convenient, compared to making separate payments. You'll also usually only have to speak to one person to get everything set up for your fresh device.
When you get your new phone, some carriers even provide freebies for your device like cases, screen protectors, and other accessories. This saves you a shopping trip for such items, and you can use your new phone right away.
Avoid network compatibility issues
Some people swear by buying phones from manufacturers or third-party retailers, then signing up for service from a carrier. Most of the time, this won't result in any problems, but there's a risk that your device will run into compatibility issues with the carrier's network.
Carriers work on specific network bands across the country, and not all phones are compatible with them. This becomes a larger concern if you purchase your phone from abroad, as they may not be configured to work with the frequency bands of your chosen carrier. There's also a possibility that the phone that you purchase is not certified for the provider's network.
If you buy your phone directly from your carrier, you're sure that the device will work seamlessly with its network. You won't have to make any changes yourself as you'll receive your phone with all of the proper configurations and necessary settings.
Receive in-store support
If you purchased your phone from a carrier, you'll be able to request support from any of its physical stores. This perk can be fantastic if one of its stores is located near to you, as you'll be able to walk in any time you need help.
Carrier stores will not only be able to help you with any connectivity issues. If you bought your phone from your carrier, you can also ask for assistance for other problems with the device. If you're a customer of the carrier but you purchased your phone elsewhere, the level of support that you can get might be affected as customer service may not be familiar with your particular brand or model.
While manufacturers can also provide technical support through their physical stores, they'll only be able to help with any issues concerning your phone itself. They won't be able to help if you encounter any network problems.
Get peace of mind with protection plans
Your new phone comes with a manufacturer warranty, no matter where you buy it. Often covering a period of 12 months, you'll get a replacement if there's a factory defect that prevents the device from functioning as intended. Unfortunately, if the damage is caused by an accident, such as dropping the phone, or if you lose your device, this type of warranty won't help.
If you purchase your phone from a carrier, you'll be able to sign up for a device protection plan. These are paid add-ons that typically cost about $7 to $15 per month, but they're more than worth it for the peace of mind because these plans cover repairs and replacements for accidents, theft, and loss.
Some manufacturers offer similar protection plans, like AppleCare for iPhones, but signing up for one with your carrier ensures the additional cost is seamlessly integrated into your phone bill. You can go to a physical store near you to use the plan and request for a repair or replacement.
You'll be waiting a long time to remove the carrier lock
The contract that you sign with your carrier, to stretch your payments for your new phone, is a double-edged sword. This is because for the length of that contract, which is usually around 24 or 36 months, your device will only work with that carrier. If you want to switch, you're going to have to wait until the contract ends.
While you're locked to a multi-year contract, it would be impractical to purchase a new phone while you're still paying a monthly bill for your current one. If another device catches your eye, you're going to have to ignore it in the meantime — unless you're willing to pay a monthly fee for two phones.
It's possible to cancel your contract with your carrier before it ends. However, you'll have to pay a fee for the early termination. If there's still some remaining balance for the cost of the phone that you purchased, you'll need to settle that outstanding amount as well. The total may get overwhelming, which is why most people just ride out their contract instead of choosing to end it early.
You might need to switch to another phone while traveling
Smartphones are useful travel gadgets because they're portable devices that can function as a gateway into all the information that you may need while you're abroad. You have the choice of buying a SIM card or activating an eSIM for the country that you're visiting so that you can keep using your phone's online functions uninterrupted.
Unfortunately, if you bought your phone from a carrier and it's still under contract, these aren't options that would be available to you. They will only work with an unlocked phone, and you won't be able to unlock your device until your contract with your carrier ends.
You can instead rent a portable Wi-Fi device for your trip and connect your phone to it to access the internet. However, such gadgets are less convenient compared to SIM cards and eSIMs because they need to be charged and they'll take up extra space in your bag.
Choices are limited to the carrier's offered phones
If you've already set your sights on a specific phone, remember, there's no guarantee that you'll be able to get the device that you want. Flagship releases like the iPhone 17 lineup and the Samsung Galaxy S26 series are fairly safe choices, but if you're looking at niche models from underrated Android phone brands, there's a chance that the carrier won't be offering it as a part of its phone lineup.
If the phone that you want isn't available from any suitable carrier, you'll have no choice but to purchase it directly from the manufacturer or through a third-party retailer. You'll be able to get the device unlocked so you can use it with foreign networks when you travel, but you won't be able to enjoy all the benefits of buying it from your preferred carrier.