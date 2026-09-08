BGR's Best Of IFA 2026: The Most Exciting Tech We Saw

We got to see and get our hands on a wide range of exciting technology at IFA 2026. After an opening ceremony highlighting the next generation of wearables, robots, and AI, we stepped into that vision of the future on the show floor. More importantly, most of the technologies unveiled at the trade show, from ShowStoppers to the showfloor, are actual products that are either already available or coming soon. Among the best products introduced at IFA 2026, there's XGIMI's ultra-short-throw projector, Xiaomi's hotly-anticipated foldable phone, and Agibot's humanoid robot that can write.

These products have been selected from everything we saw on the show floor, but they're also just a small slice of a broader event with over 2,000 exhibitors from all over the world — each with specific features and use cases. IFA is a massive event with a bit of everything, from gadgets for smartphones — including Anker's all new lineup of chargers and desktop hubs — smart home appliances focused on the European market, drones, TVs, and more.

This is BGR's selection of the best of IFA 2026. We're highlighting the most exciting humanoid robots, phones, robot vacuums, glasses, and projectors we saw, including a few honorable mentions that made the 102nd edition of IFA one of the most intriguing trade shows in recent years.