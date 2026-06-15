10 Walmart Tech Deals To Look Out For In June 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Walmart's customers are treated to discounts all year, with bargain prices covering a wide range of products. If you're in a shopping mood, we've rounded up some of the best tech deals available from the retailer as of June 2026, featuring significant savings on well-known products.
For this list of discounted Walmart electronics, we browsed several product categories to look for offers that stood out. We developed a list of 10 devices that includes an easy-to-use instant camera, a screenless fitness tracker, and AI-powered smart glasses. You need to decide quickly if you're going to take advantage of these deals, though, as they may disappear at any moment.
The Walmart tech deals in this roundup weren't selected solely for their discounts. They feature products that have received solid average scores from the retailer's customers after at least 500 ratings. To further support our choices for this list, we've gathered helpful insights from shoppers and professional reviewers.
Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller
If you need a replacement for your Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense or if you want a second wireless controller, you can get one at a discount from Walmart right now. The Chroma Teal and Chroma Pearl variations, in particular, are on sale for $59 from their original price of $79.99. With the savings, there's one less reason to go for cheap PlayStation 5 controllers and stick with the DualSense, which is one of the most impactful PlayStation controllers of all time. It features a built-in microphone, a 3.5mm jack for your headset, a Mute button, and a Create button to quickly capture and broadcast your gaming sessions.
We described the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense as the best gaming controller in our review, and Walmart shoppers agree that it's an amazing accessory with an average score of 4.5 stars on the retailer's website after about 21,200 ratings. TechRadar highlighted haptic feedback and adaptive triggers as among the most important features of the device, as they make playing games much more immersive, while Walmart's customers expressed their love for the controller's comfortable fit in their hands, as well as for its responsive joysticks and buttons.
Fujifilm Instax Mini SE instant camera
With old film cameras popular again in 2026, instant cameras like the Fujifilm Instax Mini SE are also drawing a lot of attention. You can currently get this Walmart-exclusive device for just $64.88, down from its sticker price of $78.44, and every purchase comes with a free 10-pack of film. On the retailer's website, the camera has an average rating of 4.4 stars after almost 6,100 reviews by customers, who love its cute aesthetic and ease of use.
According to Walmart's shoppers, they've used this Fujifilm Instax camera in weddings for keepsake photos that their guests can take home, on trips to capture memories, and even on regular days to add pictures to the fridge or scrapbooks. It's not difficult to use everywhere because of its portability and better ergonomics compared to the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12, according to Digital Camera World's review, which also highlighted the Mini SE's brightness control. The feature, which isn't available on the Mini 12, lets you adjust settings based on your environment and intentionally brighten or darken your photos.
HyperX Cloud III wired gaming headset
With more than 900 ratings and an average score of 4.4 stars, the HyperX Cloud III is a well-reviewed wired gaming headset on Walmart despite its affordable price. Tom's Hardware was already impressed by its build and sound quality at its original price of $99, so it's an even more attractive option right now, as you can buy it for $79. The retailer's customers agree that it's an amazing purchase for the price, partly because the gaming headset is very comfortable to wear, thanks to the soft foam on its headband and earcups.
This HyperX gaming headset is compatible with all popular platforms and comes with a detachable 10mm microphone. There's an LED indicator on the mic that signals if you're on mute, which Tom's Hardware found useful. The review added that the device's sound profile features powerful bass but balanced audio, and with DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio, you'll feel like you're in the middle of the action while playing your favorite video games.
Google TV Streamer streaming device
The Google TV Streamer is a Chromecast replacement with Gemini AI, and from its original price of $99.99, it's on sale from Walmart for $79.99. According to customers' reviews on the retailer's website, where it has an average score of 4.5 stars after nearly 900 ratings, they've used the streaming device not just to upgrade non-smart TVs, but also to replace the subpar operating systems of their smart TVs. Helping raise its score is that shoppers said the gadget is easy to set up, and once you've done that, you might want to check out these essential Google TV streamer apps.
In our review of the Google TV Streamer, we said that it supercharges Google TV software, while also highlighting that you'll be able to control all of your Google Home devices through your TV with this device. PCMag flagged the streaming device's smooth performance, as well as its versatility to function as a Matter hub and as a Thread border router. You'll be able to watch content with 4K HDR resolution, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos through this device, and it comes with a remote that enables voice commands.
Apple Pencil Pro digital stylus
If you're using the iPad as a creative tool, or if you love taking notes, the Apple Pencil Pro should be part of your arsenal of accessories — if it's compatible with your tablet. The digital stylus works with the iPad Pro M4 and later, the iPad Air M2 and later, and the iPad Mini A17 Pro. If you own any of these devices, you can buy the Apple Pencil Pro from Walmart for $99 instead of its sticker price of $129.
Walmart's customers have given the Apple Pencil Pro an average score of 4.2 stars after almost 3,000 ratings on the retailer's website. They said the stylus makes drawing on the iPad feel natural and provides flexibility when creating different kinds of artwork. The gadget delivers this through gesture controls, including the new Barrel Roll that enables calligraphy strokes, and the new haptic feedback motor that lets you feel actions such as snapping objects to a grid, as noted by iMore. Its review also highlighted the usefulness of including the Apple Pencil Pro in Apple's Find My network in case you misplace it.
Whoop 4.0 fitness tracker
The Whoop 5.0 is already available, but the Whoop 4.0 is still a recommended purchase as an activity tracker without a screen to reduce distractions. The ability to track your health metrics without competing for your attention is just one of the things the Whoop band can do that an Apple Watch can't, and it's part of why the gadget has an average score of 4.3 stars from Walmart reviewers after more than 1,200 ratings. It's also on sale for $137.95 instead of $239, and it will come with a 12-month subscription.
In our review of the Whoop 4.0, we said that the real power of the fitness tracker comes from its app, which provides helpful analysis on the data that it collects. Lifehacker said the gadget is comfortable to wear and meets its promised battery life of up to five days from a full charge. According to Walmart's customers, the wearable device has helped them lose weight, make better lifestyle choices, and monitor their progress towards their fitness goals.
Apple AirPods 4 with ANC wireless earbuds
Active noise cancellation was previously only available in the Apple AirPods Pro line of wireless earbuds, but Apple brought it to the entry-level models with the Apple AirPods 4 with ANC. On sale for $149 from Walmart, down from their original price of $179, their noise-canceling feature works despite the lack of eartips for extra sealing, which What Hi-Fi said is pretty impressive. Its review of the AirPods 4 also highlighted Adaptive Audio, which makes adjustments to how much sound is blocked depending on your environment.
The AirPods 4 with ANC have 26,200 ratings on Walmart with an average score of 4.4 stars. Shoppers said the wireless earbuds are comfortable to wear, making them a good choice for lengthy online meetings, and that they stay in place even while running and participating in other physical activities. They can last up to four hours on a single charge with ANC activated, and up to 20 hours with their charging case, so you'll be able to enjoy powerful, clean sound, as described by What Hi-Fi, throughout your day.
Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1) smart glasses
The Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) occupies a spot in our list of the coolest wearables you can buy, but you shouldn't dismiss the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1), especially if you want more budget-friendly smart glasses. From their original price of $299, they're down to $224 on Walmart, where customers have given the device more than 1,800 ratings and an average score of 4.3 stars. This device is equipped with an ultra-wide 12MP camera, a five-microphone system for recording moments, and open-ear speakers for listening to music. According to shoppers, the video and photo quality are surprisingly good, and audio comes through loud and clear.
Good Housekeeping, which tested both the Gen 2 and Gen 1 versions of these Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, appreciated the ability to take photos without a phone. The review also highlighted the device's AI features, such as real-time translation and identification of whatever is in your line of sight, as well as its appearance, which resembles regular sunglasses. The wearable device lasts up to four hours on a full charge, and with its charging case, you can get up to 36 hours of use.
Epson EcoTank ET-4810 wireless printer
The Epson EcoTank ET-4810 is a wireless printer that uses an ink tank system instead of replaceable cartridges, which makes it much more affordable in the long run. Originally $299.99, it's on sale at Walmart for $249 and comes with an additional bottle of black ink. A complete set of bottles is equivalent to 72 cartridges, according to Printerland, and Epson claims you'll save 90% on ink costs with this printer.
Printerland's review of this Epson printer also mentioned that the device is sleek and compact for a device that is also capable of scanning and copying documents. Walmart's customers, who have given the device an average score of 4.2 stars based on more than 1,100 ratings, said it's easy to set up and that its wireless capability is helpful, reducing the clutter of cables on their workspaces. The printer also features a 30-page auto document feeder and fast print speeds, with up to 20 pages per minute for colored documents and up to 33 pages per minute for black-and-white documents, according to Printerland.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus (256GB) smartphone
It's no longer the latest model of Samsung's flagship smartphones, but the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus still holds an impressively high average score of 4.8 stars on Walmart following more than 5,800 ratings. At $659.99 for the unlocked 256GB version on Walmart, down from $899.99 originally, it sits between the more compact Samsung Galaxy S25 and the premium Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. According to Trusted Reviews, this may make the Galaxy S25 Plus the phone of choice for many customers, as it combines powerful performance and useful features with an acceptable price.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus has a sleek design and a crisp, detailed 6.7-inch screen, according to our review. Walmart shoppers praised its premium quality and bright, colorful display. Inside the device are the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM, which enable Samsung's long and still growing list of Galaxy AI features. Trusted Reviews said the Galaxy S25 Plus is an excellent upgrade if you're coming from much older models in the smartphone line, with Walmart customers saying it's easy to transfer all your data if you make this move.
How we chose these Walmart tech deals
For this list of Walmart tech deals, we considered offers on the retailer's website with a 15% discount or more as of June 2026. There's no information on how much time is remaining before you miss these savings, so if any of these products catch your eye, you should proceed with your purchase as soon as you can.
All of these Walmart electronics have received an average score of at least 4.2 stars. They've also received more than 500 reviews, which ensures that their high ratings are legitimate. To support these selections, we highlighted feedback from the retailer's customers, as well as findings from favorable reviews on trusted websites and channels.