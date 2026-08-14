10 New Sam's Club Electronics To Look Out For In August 2026

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Are you in the mood for some electronics shopping? You should check out Sam's Club, which is constantly updating its online catalog of products with devices under various categories. While not all of the additions to the retailer's website are fresh releases, they will give you more reasons to buy your electronics from Sam's Club.

We've selected a total of 10 gadgets that are featured on the New Electronics section of Sam's Club. These products include an AI voice recorder, a solar-powered security camera with a floodlight, and Google's revival of Fitbit fitness trackers, along with some options for TVs and audio devices.

As these electronics were recently added to the Sam's Club website, we based our recommendations on reviews from trusted websites and channels, rather than feedback from the retailer's customers. We'll highlight helpful insights and combine them with the special features of each device to support our selections in this article.