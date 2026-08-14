10 New Sam's Club Electronics To Look Out For In August 2026
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Are you in the mood for some electronics shopping? You should check out Sam's Club, which is constantly updating its online catalog of products with devices under various categories. While not all of the additions to the retailer's website are fresh releases, they will give you more reasons to buy your electronics from Sam's Club.
We've selected a total of 10 gadgets that are featured on the New Electronics section of Sam's Club. These products include an AI voice recorder, a solar-powered security camera with a floodlight, and Google's revival of Fitbit fitness trackers, along with some options for TVs and audio devices.
As these electronics were recently added to the Sam's Club website, we based our recommendations on reviews from trusted websites and channels, rather than feedback from the retailer's customers. We'll highlight helpful insights and combine them with the special features of each device to support our selections in this article.
LG S7FTRS 5.1.1-channel soundbar
Soundbars can do cool things, but don't forget what they're supposed to do: Improve the audio of your home theater setup. The LG S7FTRS, sold by Sam's Club for $349, is a new addition to its catalog that could be what you need. It's a 5.1.1-channel soundbar, which means it has a total of five channels, a subwoofer, and an up-firing speaker, according to our explanation of soundbar channels. It also offers support for Dolby Atmos technology, which creates a cinematic experience in your living room.
In Richer Sounds' review of the LG S70TR, which is the same soundbar but with a different name due to retailer variations, that up-firing speaker is showcased as it's located at the top of the device. It's meant to make dialogue clearer, and since it releases that sound close to the screen, assuming you place the soundbar below your TV, it will be much easier to follow the spoken lines on whatever you're watching. The review added that because of the wireless link to its subwoofer, you'll have to deal with one less cable, which is a blessing as home theater setups can get too cluttered with so many wires.
Plaud Note Pro voice recorder
We've previously tagged the Plaud Note Pro in our list of rechargeable gadgets that just work, and it's now available from Sam's Club for $189. It's a voice recorder about the same size and thickness as a credit card, with four microphones, a voice processing unit, and an LED screen that shows its status. You start recording with the press of a button, and according to PCWorld's review, it works well in distinguishing voices and reducing background noise across different environments and numbers of people in the conversation.
In our review of the Plaud Note Pro, we focused on the fact that you compile your voice recordings, their transcriptions, your notes, and an AI-generated summary in just one app. The Plaud app, powered by ChatGPT, offers a library of templates for its output, and you can edit these reports if necessary and even add images. The electronic device will allow you to record up to 300 minutes of audio per month, but you can upgrade to the Pro plan for 1,200 minutes per month at $17.99 per month or $99.99 per year, or to the Unlimited plan at $240 per year.
Kodak Pixpro C1 digital camera
Since digital cameras are cool again, the addition of the Kodak Pixpro C1 to the Sam's Club website is great timing. For $98, you'll get a charming camera with a 26mm wide-angle lens, a 13MP sensor, the ability to record 1080p videos, and expandable storage through a microSD card slot. The favorite feature of Tom's Guide, meanwhile, is its flip-up screen, which allows you to naturally look at the lens when taking a selfie compared to other cameras that have screens that flip out to the side.
The Kodak Pixpro C1's retro design makes it stand out among other digital cameras with contemporary styling, but it comes with modern technology that makes it easy to use. It only weighs about 4 ounces, and it's easy to hold, making it an excellent selfie camera, according to Tom's Guide. The digital camera is rechargeable, so you don't have to bring spare batteries with you, and it's small enough that it won't take up a lot of space in your bag while you travel.
Shokz OpenDots Air wireless earbuds
Shokz, better known for its bone conduction headphones, also makes wireless earbuds like the Shokz OpenDots Air. Now available on the Sam's Club website for $129, they're open-ear clip-on earbuds that promise all-day comfort, as you'll barely notice that you're wearing them all day, with no pressure in your inner ear. You'll also enjoy unrestricted movement due to the secure fit provided by their flexible nickel-titanium structure and ergonomic design. According to Trusted Reviews, they stayed in place and didn't become uncomfortable when worn during a run, and it helps that the earbuds have an IP55 water resistance rating so they won't be damaged by sweat or sudden rainfall.
These Shokz wireless earbuds are rated to last up to nine hours on a single charge and up to a total of 36 hours with their charging case, and Trusted Reviews attested to their long battery life. They also have four EQ modes to choose from via the Shokz app, where you can also customize their gesture controls and enable multipoint pairing for a simultaneous connection to up to two devices.
TCL Q6 Series QLED TV
The TCL Q6 Series was described by Thomas Tech as one of the most affordable QLED TVs in the market, with a price of $298 on Sam's Club for its 50-inch model. For that price, you'll get 4K resolution, alongside support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG, for solid picture quality from a relatively budget-friendly TV. Completing the immersive experience is its support for Dolby Atmos for surround sound. It's also a smart TV that runs on the Google TV platform, which provides access to all of the top streaming services while also sending recommendations on your next show or movie to watch.
Thomas Tech also flagged this TCL TV's decent gaming features, including its variable refresh rate and Auto Low Latency Mode for reduced input lag and screen tearing. Playing video games on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X will be smooth and responsive on the TCL Q6 Series, making it a great choice for casual gamers, according to Thomas Tech. The reduced motion blur on fast-moving scenes also benefits action-packed content, for fun movie nights with the family.
Reolink F310B solar floodlight security camera
If you want additional protection for your home, you should consider one of the security cameras newly added to the Sam's Club platform — the Reolink F310B. You can buy this solar-powered gadget for $109, and since it's wireless and harnesses the power of the sun to recharge its batteries, you can place it anywhere you think it's needed. The camera can record videos at 2K resolution and with a 150-degree ultra-wide angle, which you can also access through a livestream on the Reolink app. The device can accommodate up to a 512GB microSD card to save videos, but you can also pay for a subscription for cloud storage.
TechRadar said in its review of this Reolink security camera that you'll get amazing value for money if you buy it because it's a great deterrent for burglars. The floodlights on either side of the device can get as bright as 1,000 lumens, and it also has a built-in siren. When the gadget detects motion, the floodlights and siren will automatically activate, and you'll get an alert on your smartphone. These are all adjustable through the Reolink app, which has a clear interface and is easy to use, according to TechRadar.
Edifier D32 retro Bluetooth speaker
Fans of retro-looking gadgets can buy the Edifier D32 Bluetooth speaker from Sam's Club. It's another device that not only combines vintage design with modern technology but also strikes a perfect balance between the two, according to Stereo Guide. The speaker looks like a classic gadget with its wooden case and braided speaker grille, but it's equipped with a pair of silk dome tweeters and a 4-inch long-throw mid-low driver for solid audio output. It also has a battery that can last up to 11 hours of usage from a full charge.
Stereo Guide said that this Edifier retro Bluetooth speaker packs a lot of power despite its small size, and it offers plenty of customization options through the Edifier ConneX app. You'll be able to switch between sound profiles, change input sources, and update the gadget's firmware through the app. The speaker can connect to two devices via Bluetooth at the same time, but it can also connect through Apple's AirPlay, its USB port, and its AUX port.
Samsung U8000H Series 4K TV
Sam's Club has added the 70-inch model of the Samsung U8000H Series to its catalog, and you can get it at $397.99 for a limited time. That's an excellent price for a screen of this size, especially since it comes with 4K Ultra HD resolution for a sharp picture, color booster technology for vivid scenes, and upscaling capabilities to upgrade lower-quality content.
Tech Steve said that this Samsung TV is a great option if you're on a budget, after demonstrating all the customization that you can do through its settings. The review also showed the snappy performance of the Tizen user interface, so you can easily access your favorite streaming services and apps.
The Samsung U8000H Series 4K TV comes with three HDMI ports, a USB port, and a cable/antenna port, so you can have several source devices plugged into it at the same time. It also has an Ethernet port for a wired connection to your router, in case using Wi-Fi isn't fast enough for you.
Google Fitbit Air
We thought there was no need for a Fitbit anymore as Google appeared to be sunsetting the brand, but then it released the Google Fitbit Air. Added to the Sam's Club website, where you can buy it for $99, the screenless fitness tracker has a lightweight design and comfortable fit that makes you forget you've been wearing it all day. It's also equipped with sensors that track a wide range of health metrics, including your heart rate, oxygen saturation, and skin temperature. All of these features are available in the Google Health app without a subscription, which was appreciated in Consumer Reports' review of the gadget, though you can upgrade to Google Health Premium for $100 per year to also get AI-powered analysis and coaching for your fitness.
The Google Fitbit Air's battery is rated to last a week before requiring a recharge, and Consumer Reports said that it lived up to this promise. This means you can wear it through each night to gather sleep data, and you can even activate a hidden Fitbit Air setting that allows it to function as a silent alarm to wake you up in the morning.
Skullcandy Stomp XL Max party speaker
For those thinking about getting a party speaker, the Skullcandy Stomp XL Max is a recent addition to the Sam's Club catalog that might tempt you to finally make a purchase. Available for $169 for a limited time, this gadget features IPX5 water resistance so you can bring it out to the poolside without worrying about damage. It's also surrounded by LED lights that flash in different modes that you can cycle through using a button at the top of the speaker.
The Skullcandy Stomp XL Max is the same as the Skullcandy Stomp XL, but with longer battery life at 20 hours from 12 hours, and it comes with two microphones instead of just one. A review by Jay's Straight Up Reviews & More of the latter showed a collection of ports behind a flap at the back, including AUX, USB-A, USB-C, and a microphone jack, alongside buttons to initiate a Bluetooth connection with your source device and the Multi Link feature to pair it with other Skullcandy speakers.
How we chose these Sam's Club electronics
All of the devices that we've featured in this article are listed under the New Electronics section of the Sam's Club platform as of August 2026. We divided our selections across different product types to cater to a wider range of shoppers.
We consulted professional reviews for feedback on whether these gadgets are worth buying, as comments from the retailer's shoppers are not substantial enough due to their recent addition to the Sam's Club website. We combined snippets from the reviews with the unique features of each electronic device to build the case for why they deserve a spot in this roundup.