7 Renter-Friendly Smart Home Upgrades Your Landlord Won't Mind

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Renting a place comes with certain restrictions, which might limit your options for smart home upgrades. Major installations are off the table, as not only are you probably prohibited from making significant renovations, but you also should be able to easily pack up your devices when it's time to move. Fortunately, as technological developments are making smart home gadgets smaller and more portable, there are still some substantial smart home upgrades available for renters.

Our suggestions cover various types of smart home devices that provide different kinds of benefits, such as reliable security and improved convenience. We also explain how these gadgets are renter-friendly, and how they can help you take full advantage of your smart home.

To give you an even better grasp on these potential renter-friendly smart home upgrades, we recommended a device for each category. Each product has received strong reviews from both shoppers and reputable websites, and we've highlighted comments that support our picks. Prices may vary.