10 Amazon Best Sellers Worth Buying In July 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're itching to shop for some fun new tech, you should definitely check out Amazon's Best Sellers for ideas. The page features the retailer's top 50 products in each department based on sales, and for electronics, there's always a good variety of products from categories such as headphones, home audio and theater, and televisions and video.
For this roundup of Amazon best sellers worth buying, we handpicked 10 devices that are part of the collection as of July 1, 2026. They include a couple of products from Apple and Amazon itself, an affordable smart TV, and various audio devices, such as a Bluetooth speaker and wireless earbuds.
Our selections aren't just popular among Amazon customers, with all of them having received at least 1,000 ratings, but they've also accumulated excellent average scores on the retailer's website. To further support their inclusion on this list, we've highlighted helpful customer feedback and, when available, insights from professional reviews.
Apple AirTag (2nd Gen) tracking device
If you're an iPhone owner and you're always misplacing your things, it might be time to purchase the Apple AirTag (2nd Gen). The tracking device, which has an average score of 4.6 stars on Amazon's website after over 5,700 reviews, is equipped with the U2 ultra-wideband chip, which Macworld said results in an impressive update to the capabilities of Precision Finding. This feature will lead you to the AirTag and the object that it's attached to, with accurate directions as long as it's within a range of up to about 200 feet. If it's beyond that, you'll be able to track it using Apple's Find My, which uses all the iOS devices on the network to help you locate your item.
You can also make the Apple AirTag 2 play a sound using the Find My app, and, according to Amazon shoppers, it's much louder than its predecessor, making it easier to follow. They also praised the tracking device's easy setup, while Macworld noted efficient functionality and ease of setup for the AirTag 2. Now's a great time to buy the gadget, as it's on sale on Amazon for $27 each instead of $29, and $89 for a pack of four instead of $99.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) smart speaker
The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen), which you can buy for $49.99, was described by CNET as "the best Echo on a budget" in its review of the smart speaker. It's an affordable way to enable access to Amazon Alexa in the bedroom, living room, or any other space in the house through voice commands. You'll be able to easily ask for information and news, play your favorite playlists and podcasts, and access your other smart home devices, among many other functions.
Amazon's customers have given this Amazon Echo Dot an average rating of 4.7 stars after more than 194,700 ratings, the highest number of ratings among all products in this roundup. They said that the smart speaker's sound is clear and loud for its size, as it measures just 3.9 inches wide and 3.5 inches tall, and that its setup is quick and straightforward. CNET added that the device can hear you call for Alexa even if music is playing, making it a very useful gadget for reaching out to the digital assistant.
Insignia F50 Series 4K TV
Insignia, which is one of the most reliable smart TV brands, also performed well in our ranking of cheap smart TV brands. This means you can expect a lot of value from the Insignia F50 Series, which you can buy from Amazon right now with a starting price of $139.99 instead of $199.99 for its smallest model with a 43-inch screen. The TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for HDR10, and the retailer's customers said that its display looks sharp and colorful. They added that its audio output is also better than expected, which contributes to its average score of 4.3 stars after almost 10,000 ratings.
This Insignia 4K TV runs on Amazon's Fire TV platform, which is one of the device's main highlights, according to Robb Sutton's review. He said that navigating the operating system is intuitive, creating a reliable smart TV experience. Amazon shoppers confirmed this, and added that the included Alexa Voice Remote makes it even easier to control the TV. Sutton also said that the TV may be affordable, but its build is durable while staying lightweight.
Apple AirPods Pro 3 wireless earbuds
The Apple AirPods Pro 3 are the newest model of the brand's premium wireless earbuds, and they've impressed Amazon's customers so far with an average score of 4.5 stars after more than 11,100 ratings. Currently on sale for $225 instead of $249, the AirPods Pro 3 offer improved noise cancellation and sound quality compared to their predecessor, as confirmed by both shoppers and What Hi-Fi. The wireless earbuds are also more comfortable to wear, customers said, with five ear tip sizes available. This will allow you to maximize their battery life of up to eight hours on a single charge with noise cancellation, and up to a total of 24 hours with their charging case.
In our three-month review of the Apple AirPods Pro 3, we described them as probably the best wireless earbuds on the market. This is especially true if you're an iPhone owner, as you'll be able to access features such as Live Translation and heart rate sensing. We added that the AirPods Pro 3 are already worth it at their retail price, but you'll get even more value if you can purchase them at a discount, like right now on Amazon.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus streaming device
There are several reasons to buy a streaming device, such as replacing your TV's operating system or giving smart functions to an older model. Amazon's Fire TV offers an easy-to-use interface, and you can get it into any TV through the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus. The retailer's customers said that the gadget is easy to install and set up — just plug it into your TV's HDMI port and a wall outlet, then follow the on-screen instructions. It will be up and running in minutes, according to shoppers.
At $49.99, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus has an average score of 4.6 stars after more than 110,500 reviews, which supports PCMag's recommendation that this should be among your top choices if you're planning to buy a new streaming device. PCMag noted that with its 1.7 GHz processor, 2GB of RAM, and support for Wi-Fi 6, it will be responsive when you're navigating apps and launching them. The Alexa Voice Remote with its blue button for calling Amazon's Alexa is also very helpful, as you can use it to search for content, control playback, and access your other smart home devices without getting up from the couch.
Qinliaf HR-519D wall outlet
If you're always running out of outlets in the bedroom, your home office, or anywhere else in the house, the Qinliaf HR-519D is a safe, effective, and affordable solution. Currently down to $9.99 on Amazon from its retail price of $12.96, this device can be placed on top of a duplex outlet, with a screw fixing it in place so that it won't wobble or fall out, as demonstrated by Just a Dad Tips. Once installed, your two AC outlets become a total of five AC outlets, three USB-A ports, and a USB-C port.
This Qinliaf wall outlet works better than expected considering its low price, according to Amazon customers, who added that the spacing of the outlets is wide enough so that larger plugs wouldn't cover the other outlets. Additionally, they said that with this gadget's surge protection, you'll get peace of mind that your plugged devices won't be damaged by power spikes. This is part of why this product has an impressive average review score of 4.7 stars and an equally impressive 115,000 ratings.
Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones
For those considering wireless headphones, the Beats Solo 4 are a popular option on Amazon with almost 27,200 reviews. It also has an average score of 4.6 stars, following customer feedback that highlights their lightweight but durable design and comfortable fit with their flexible headband and soft ear cushions. These headphones don't offer active noise cancellation, but according to customers, the passive noise isolation is good enough to reduce environmental distractions.
The Guardian praised the long battery life of these Beats headphones, which are rated to last up to 50 hours on a single charge, with 10 minutes of charging capable of replenishing up to 5 hours of usage. The review also noted the excellent call quality of these headphones, as well as their versatility because they can connect to your source device via USB-C, a 3.5mm cable, or Bluetooth. You'll also be able to enjoy personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, creating a more immersive listening experience for your favorite music and podcasts.
JBL Go 4 Bluetooth speaker
We tagged the JBL Go 4 among cool gadgets actually worth buying on a budget because, for only $49.95 on Amazon, you'll get a Bluetooth speaker that shoppers say has sound quality, strong bass, and high volume. This is all within a small package that measures just 3.7 inches by 1.7 inches by 3 inches, but don't underestimate it, as this gadget carries an average score of 4.7 stars following almost 17,400 ratings. Contributing to this high score is its seven-hour battery life, which can be extended to nine hours using the Playtime Boost feature.
This JBL Bluetooth speaker is waterproof and dustproof with an IP67 rating, which makes it perfect for the outdoors, with customers bringing this device to the beach, the swimming pool, and camping trips. SoundGuys said that the design upgrades over its predecessor, in the form of additional silicone protection, further improve its durability, while the addition of compatibility with the JBL Portable app enhances its value with EQ adjustment options and the ability to pair with other JBL speakers featuring Auracast technology.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ tablet
We've recommended some cheaper Android tablet alternatives to the iPad, and one of the options is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+. It's even more affordable right now on Amazon, where the 128GB model with an 11-inch screen and a 90Hz refresh rate is down to $249.99 from $299.99. The best thing about this tablet, according to Android Authority, is its MediaTek MT8775 chipset, which is compatible with 5G and combines with its 6GB of RAM to enable solid performance that's perfect for your daily activities. The retailer's customers agree that the tablet is better than most others in the same price range in terms of speed and durability.
This Samsung Galaxy tablet ships with Samsung's One UI 8 based on Android 16, and you can upgrade it to Android 17 as soon as the new version of the operating system launches. Amazon's shoppers also appreciate its support for external storage of up to 2TB through its microSD slot, along with its long-lasting battery that can last the whole day.
JLab Go Air Pop+ wireless earbuds
The JLab Go Air Pop+ are wireless earbuds you can currently buy on Amazon for only $24.88. According to customers, they work and feel like they're much more expensive than that. Shoppers said these earbuds are comfortable to wear even after several hours, and that they've got great sound quality and reliable noise canceling. Considering how affordable they are, it's impressive that their average score on the retailer's website is 4.4 stars after almost 1,200 reviews.
These JLab wireless earbuds can last about nine hours on a single charge, and about 35 hours in total with their charging case. The case is equipped with a built-in USB-C cable so that you won't need to bring an extra cord for it. This adds to their portability, making them a great choice if you want wireless earbuds that won't take up much space, according to Wanna Buy It. The review also showed the functions of the JLab app, which include customizing their touch controls and adjusting their equalizer.
How we chose these Amazon best sellers wroth buying
For our selections of 10 Amazon best sellers worth buying, we chose products that are showcased in Amazon's Best Sellers page for its electronics department as of July 1, 2026. We featured devices that fall under different categories and made by various manufacturers for variety in this list.
All of the gadgets in this article have received at least 1,000 ratings on Amazon's platform, with an average score of at least 4.3 stars. We featured comments from the retailer's customers, as well as from trustworthy websites and channels when available, to support our recommendations for these products.