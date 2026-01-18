You Can Use Your Old Tech For DIY Art Projects On A Thrift Store Budget
The world of tech is continually evolving, creating a constant stream of obsolete gadgets. Devices that were once groundbreaking innovations, like portable CD players, Sega Dreamcast systems, and computers from the early 2000s, may find themselves sitting on a shelf at Goodwill. However, this doesn't mean that these items are only good for collecting dust in second hand stores.
If you have any vintage tech products hiding in your attic, rather than throwing them away, you can breathe new life into them by creating DIY art with some everyday household items and just a few minutes of effort. Whether you're a total beginner or you have a proven knack for crafts, this guide will provide tips and tricks for every skill level. Keep reading to see what DIY art projects are within your reach, and which old tech may be the most useful for making your own unique home decor.
Easy DIY old tech art projects for beginners
You may not think of vinyl records as being "tech," but at one point, these albums were at the cutting edge of technology. Although vinyl is in vogue again, if you have any old records you're not using, creating a vinyl record bowl is one of the easiest DIY art projects you can try as a beginner. All you need is a vinyl record, an oven, a bowl, a cookie sheet, and oven mitts.
To make your own vinyl bowl, start by purchasing a vinyl record at a thrift store or using one you already own — don't pick one you'll want to listen to later, of course. Heat the record in your oven to soften it, take it out of the oven, shape it around a bowl, and let it cool. Follow along with the instructions in the TikTok video below:
@sebastian_artss
How to make a bowl of vinyl records 💿 #foryoupage #tutorial #vinylrecordbowl #craft
Similar to vinyl records, if you grew up in the '90s or early '00s, you almost certainly have some old CDs lying around. CDs are useful for a wide range of DIY crafts, like suncatchers, ornaments, keychains, wall decor, disco balls, and coasters. You can paint them, cut them up, glue them together, or manipulate them any way you want.
For example, watch the TikTok video below for instructions on how to paint CDs to make homemade wall decor:
@themakingbox_
turn your old cds into aaaaart 💿💘
Alternatively, you could cut your CDs into small pieces and glue them to a Styrofoam ball to make a DIY disco ball, like in the video below.
@peri.azizov
Diy old CD disco balls 🪩#diy #diyproject #diycraft #decor #decorations #handmade #handmadegifts
This is just the tip of the iceberg for DIY CD art, but if you've got an artistic eye, you can use your creativity to make your own unique projects as well.
Advanced DIY old tech art projects
If DIY crafts like vinyl bowls and CD disco balls are no sweat for you, it may be time to tackle some more complicated uses for your old electronics. Large, boxy TVs and computer monitors are some of the most common forms of old tech, and since they take up a lot of storage space, they were some of the first devices to hit the curb once newer models came out. However, they're very affordable at thrift stores, and their bulkiness makes them perfect for creating a DIY aquarium or terrarium.
@lakynbowman
Upcycling our 1960's tv into a fish tank. 🐠😎 #fishtank #vintage #upcycling #thriftedcheck #bohohome
To do this, start by carefully removing the electronics inside your old TV or computer monitor. According to Oregon State University, older devices like CRT (cathode ray tube) TVs may contain toxic chemicals like lead, cadmium, and mercury — so always research your specific model before taking it apart. If your TV contains toxic chemicals, you may need to consult a professional for disassembly.
Once you gut it, waterproof the inside of the TV or monitor to prevent any leaks. After that, you can decorate the inside with aquascaping stones and plants before filling it with water. This is just a quick overview, but for a more detailed walkthrough of the process, check out the TikTok video below.
@blake.kinsman
Fish Tank TV! 🐠📺 #diy #lifehack #invention #diwhy #aquarium #tv
Another use for old computer monitors and TVs is to remove some of the electronic components inside and turn them into DIY jewelry. This can be as simple as cutting out a circuit board, drilling a hole through it, and putting it on a necklace — or as complicated as soldering smaller components together for a totally unique creation.
@cyberf0rge
Etsy link in bio ❤️🔥 #jewelry #motherboardnecklace #circuitboardnecklace #handmadenecklace #soldering
While these DIY projects may be more challenging and require more time and effort, they can also be a more rewarding way to repurpose your old tech as a compelling centerpiece for your home or wardrobe.