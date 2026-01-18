You Can Use Your Old Tech For DIY Art Projects On A Thrift Store Budget

You may not think of vinyl records as being "tech," but at one point, these albums were at the cutting edge of technology. Although vinyl is in vogue again, if you have any old records you're not using, creating a vinyl record bowl is one of the easiest DIY art projects you can try as a beginner. All you need is a vinyl record, an oven, a bowl, a cookie sheet, and oven mitts.

To make your own vinyl bowl, start by purchasing a vinyl record at a thrift store or using one you already own — don't pick one you'll want to listen to later, of course. Heat the record in your oven to soften it, take it out of the oven, shape it around a bowl, and let it cool. Follow along with the instructions in the TikTok video below:

Similar to vinyl records, if you grew up in the '90s or early '00s, you almost certainly have some old CDs lying around. CDs are useful for a wide range of DIY crafts, like suncatchers, ornaments, keychains, wall decor, disco balls, and coasters. You can paint them, cut them up, glue them together, or manipulate them any way you want.

For example, watch the TikTok video below for instructions on how to paint CDs to make homemade wall decor:

Alternatively, you could cut your CDs into small pieces and glue them to a Styrofoam ball to make a DIY disco ball, like in the video below.

This is just the tip of the iceberg for DIY CD art, but if you've got an artistic eye, you can use your creativity to make your own unique projects as well.