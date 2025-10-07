Waterdrop Filter's October Prime Day Deals Put Cleaner, Healthier Water In Reach

If you're looking for the ultimate under-sink RO system for your home, look no further than the Waterdrop Filter X12 Pro. The tankless RO system launched earlier this year as an upgrade over the original X12, providing not only clean, healthy drinking water from the RO faucet, but also filtered water from your kitchen faucet with its innovative dual-flow design. Beyond your kitchen sink, you can also connect the X12 Pro to a refrigerator, ice maker, or dishwasher.

Like the capable X12 before it, Waterdrop Filter's X12 Pro features a high-speed 1,200 gallon per day (GPD) flow rate, which should easily satisfy the needs of large families. In order to ensure all of that water is as healthy as it can be, the X12 Pro features an 11-stage filtration system with a 16-layer membrane capable as well as an LED light to reduce chlorine, fluoride, arsenic, lead, and other harmful substances and impurities.

Another impressive feature of the X12 Pro is its ability to infuse healthy minerals back into the water, so you'll still get the calcium and magnesium you expect from tap water (just without any of the other nasty impurities that often come along with them). Add to that the smart digital faucet that ships alongside the RO system to track TDS levels and the life of the filter, and you can effectively upgrade your home's water setup for good in just a few minutes.

It's impossible to put a price on clean drinking water for you and your loved ones, but during Prime Big Deal Days from October 7-8, you can pick up a Waterdrop Filter X12 Pro for $999 – 28% off the RO system's retail price of $1,399.