Over 20 Popular Android VPN Apps Share The Same Security Flaws - See If You're Affected

Security researchers behind a new study have issued a chilling warning about more than 20 of the top Android VPN apps found on the Google Play Store. According to the study, three different families of VPN clients available on Google Play share the same infrastructures and codebases, despite all appearing as unconnected apps on Google's app store. Additionally, because they share such similarities, especially in the codebase, the security researchers say they all share the same security flaws.

There's a great deal of concern here, of course, including the lack of disclosure that more than 20 of the most downloaded VPNs on Google Play are associated somehow. First, the security researchers note how troubling it is that these VPNs are giving consumers a false sense of choice, as present themselves as unique, competing VPN services, only for them to all be basically the same at a foundational level.

Further, though, is the fact that all of these VPNs share the same security flaws. As TechRadar explains, these flaws make it easier for hackers to decrypt user traffic and conduct other attacks, so even if you install one over the other, you'd still be opening yourself up to the possible exploitation of these flaws. Some of these apps have even been found to have ties to Russia and China, raising more concerns over how they might be gathering data from U.S. citizens.