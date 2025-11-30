Autonomous AI Driven Trucks Can't Go On The Road With This Rule In Place

The company Aurora promises a future with 100% on-time delivery with its fleet of AI self-driving freights. Though its early road tests in Texas have already proven effective with these trucks, there is a federal hurdle standing in the company's way. One specific rule that applies to trucks that are pulled over on the side of the road must be changed before Aurora can fulfill its goal.

Title 49 under the Federal Code of Regulations puts in place certain rules when these large trucks have to pull over. The rules are for everyone's safety, since the trucks are extremely large, and thus create more of a hazard when stopped compared to smaller cars or motorcycles. The code requires that the driver place cones or similar warning devices around the truck at specific distances and specific locations within 10 minutes of having to stop the vehicle. The code goes even further to specific ways the cones must be placed when it comes to stopping near hills, curves, on one-way roads, and more.

Autonomous AI trucking technology has taken big leaps forward in recent years, seeming to promise a future where these trucks don't have to stop for rest like human drivers do. Though not everyone is a fan of this type of technology, Aurora is making a push for it by requesting self-driving trucks be able to use a different type of warning signal instead of cones.